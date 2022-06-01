Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Fizz Facial Bar and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Fizz Facial Bar, visit https://www.fizzfacialbar.com/.

By Crystal King Booth, Founder of Fizz Facial Bar / Licensed Esthetician

There’s a not-so-new spa on the block who’s been changing up the skin care game in Central Kentucky since 2019. Have you experienced Fizz Facial Bar?

Created with YOU in mind and designed to provide an elevated experience without wasting your time or money. That’s what the “no fuss, just fizz” motto is all about — at Fizz Facial Bar we’ve painstakingly created a concept that cuts out timewasters and money-wasters to deliver a facial that gets down to business. But don’t be fooled, you’ll experience luxurious products, powerful ingredients, mind-blowing results, and the magical touch of licensed and certified skin professionals.

Fizz Facial Bar’s unique salon-style setup is incredibly friendly and inviting. You’ll develop a great relationship with the welcoming staff and feel informed and educated about the process and your skin goals. The open-concept layout is perfect for a more social atmosphere whether you’re coming alone or with a group. Fizz Facial Bar is the perfect setup for a bachelorette party, coworker outing, birthday bash, or girl’s night out.

Whether you choose to drift away in relaxation during the complimentary neck massage, soothe tension with icy cryo globes, or get red carpet ready with firming microcurrent, there’s something for everyone at Fizz Facial Bar.

A must-try for the summer months is “Enzyme Glow” ($39). This facial features a variety of customizable fruit-based enzymes which gently exfoliate, brighten, and soften. Enzyme Glow contains natural and gentle summer-friendly ingredients to allow for exfoliation without increasing sun sensitivity.

Fizz Facial Bar’s newest facial, “Relax, Honey” ($39) has become an instant hit! Featuring ingredients like ginger root, vitamin b, and honey to detoxify and nourish. The indulgent facial massage and neck massage is everyone’s favorite part.

“Triple Effect” ($69) is an absolute must before weddings, family reunions, dinner parties, and any other special event this summer in which you need to be looking your best. This power-packed, triple action protocol combines liquid exfoliation, firming microcurrent, and airbrush infusion to maximize glow, increase oxygen & blood flow, and de-puff & sculpt to leave you with an instantly bright and tight complexion. Everyone will want to know your secret.

“The Fizz” ($49) is the brand’s signature facial which features an oxygenating citrus enzyme to awaken and clarify skin with a bubbly burst of exfoliation. You can actually see the bubbles!

Fizz Facial Bar features 14 bar facials with over 30 customizable ingredients and 10 add-ons to allow for a uniquely curated facial designed to tackle your goals and achieve the healthiest skin of your life. Bar facials range from $39-$99 and are express style to have you in and out in about 30 minutes. Fizz Facial Bar is open seven days a week to fit your schedule.

Visit fizzfacialbar.com, download the Fizz Facial Bar app for iPhone or Android, follow on Instagram and Facebook, and visit one of our three Central Kentucky locations (Lexington – Liberty Road, Nicholasville – Brannon Crossing, and Georgetown – Osborne Way).