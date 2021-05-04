Georgetown/Scott County, The Road Trip Destination

Sponsored - Sitting in the midst of Horse Country, Georgetown is the (disputed) birthplace of bourbon, hometown to numerous horse-centric attractions, a postcard worthy downtown and the perfect place for horsin’ around.

Bourbon History

The site of Georgetown was founded upon the town’s water source, Royal Spring, by the notable Rev. Elijah Craig. Craig is credited with many firsts; first classical school in Kentucky, founded in 1788; first ropewalk; first saw, grist and paper mills; and first fulling mill.

His biggest first? Producing bourbon whiskey, distilling the spirit at the site of Royal Spring Park. Some people argue that it is the birthplace of bourbon, but that has never been pinpointed. Whether it’s the original birthplace or not, there is no dispute that Rev. Elijah Craig is the Father of Bourbon and Georgetown.

Located across the street from present day Royal Spring Park is Bourbon 30 Spirits. Bourbon 30 offers a one-of-a-kind bourbon blending experience where you are able to make your own blended bourbon, and name it too!

Downtown Georgetown & G’Town Eats

You will take a step back in time as you walk the streets of our Downtown, bursting with dozens of colorful locally owned storefronts filled with unique boutique shops, restaurants, art galleries, and antiques. With its American flags, hanging flower baskets and Victorian-era buildings, Downtown Georgetown exemplifies small-town American.

Georgetown’s foodscape is full of local flair and flavor with down-home faves like barbecue, burgers and pub grub, international cuisine, tasty sweets, craft beer, Southern-style home cooking, farm-to-table and more. No matter what you are craving, Georgetown has a place to satisfy your tastebuds.

Horsin’ Around

There is no better place than Georgetown - Kentucky’s Horse Headquarters for horsin’ around.

A fan favorite is Old Friends’ Thoroughbred Retirement Farm where about 175 rescued/retired horses now get to live the good life. Open to the public, you can meet horseracing heroes of yesteryear, and see them deservedly enjoying their old age running, rolling in the mud, and of course, being fed.

If you’re looking for the perfect socially distant activity to bring a little adventure into your life, look no further than Whispering Woods Riding Stables. Saddle up and experience Kentucky’s beauty in the most natural way… by horseback!

The Kentucky Horse Park is a working horse farm, educational theme park, equine competition facility, and equine office park dedicated to man’s relationship with the horse. This 1,224-acre equine park features dozens of different breeds of horses at work and at play, daily equine presentations, horse drawn tours, museums dedicated to the history of the horse, and horseback and pony rides.

You can learn more about Georgetown and all its lodging, restaurants, retail and attractions by visiting: www.georgetownky.com. A real smile always shines through (our masks) as southern hospitality awaits you in Georgetown, KY.