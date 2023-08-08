Pepsi Cola Steak Marinade

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of G&J Pepsi and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about G&J Pepsi, visit https://www.gjpepsi.com

Add a little spicy kick to your steak with this Pepsi marinade! Unlike a glaze or a sauce, this marinade isn’t super sweet, and it allows you to control how much heat there is by adjusting the amount of cayenne. Plus, the Pepsi in this recipe will also tenderize your steak.

INGREDIENTS

· 12 Ounces of Pepsi

· 1/4 Cup of Extra Virgin Olive Oil

· 2 Tablespoons of Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice

· 1/2 Teaspoon of Coarse Ground Black Pepper

· 1/2 Cup of Soy Sauce

· 1/8 Cup of Worcestershire Sauce

· 1/4 Honey

· 1 Pinch of Ground Cayenne Pepper

· 1 Teaspoon of Garlic Powder

· 1 Teaspoon of Onion Powder

· 1 Large Fresh Sliced Green Bell Pepper

· 1 Large Fresh Sliced Vidalia Onion

PREPARATION INSTRUCTIONS

To start the recipe, first you should take out a medium size mixing bowl. Add into your bowl the Pepsi Cola, Greek extra virgin olive oil, freshly squeezed lemon juice, coarse ground black pepper, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, honey, ground cayenne pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, sliced green bell pepper, and sliced Vidalia onion. Next take out a metal whisk and rapidly mix the marinade together until all the ingredients are evenly distributed, and the bees honey has fully dissolved. Once you are done with the initial steps, place a lid on the mixing bowl, and then slide the marinade into the refrigerator to chill for about an hour. Once the flavors have had a chance to blend, your marinade will be ready to use on YOUR favorite type of steak.