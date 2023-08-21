Pepsi Marinated Burgers

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of G&J Pepsi and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about G&J Pepsi, visit https://www.gjpepsi.com.
Give your burgers some extra zing with this G&J Pepsi marinade recipe.
INGREDIENTS
- 1/2 Cup Pepsi
- 1 Large egg
- 1/2 Cup crushed saltines (about 15)
- 6 Tablespoons of French salad dressing, divided
- 2 Tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1-1/2 Pounds ground beef
- 6 Hamburger buns, split
- Optional topping: Lettuce leaves, sliced tomato, sliced red onion, pickles, & sliced cheese.
PREPARATION INSTRUCTIONS
- In a large bowl, combine egg, 1/4 cup Pepsi, cracker crumbs, 2 tablespoons salad dressing, Parmesan cheese and salt. Crumble beef over mixture and mix lightly but thoroughly. Shape into six 3/4-in.-thick patties (mixture will be moist).
- In a small bowl, combine remaining cola and salad dressing; set aside.
- Grill burgers, covered, over medium heat for 3 minutes on each side. Brush with cola mixture. Continue grilling until a thermometer reads 160°, 6-8 minutes, brushing and turning occasionally. Serve on buns. Serve burgers with optional toppings as desired.