Pepsi Marinated Burgers

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of G&J Pepsi and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about G&J Pepsi, visit https://www.gjpepsi.com.

Give your burgers some extra zing with this G&J Pepsi marinade recipe.

INGREDIENTS

1/2 Cup Pepsi

1 Large egg

1/2 Cup crushed saltines (about 15)

6 Tablespoons of French salad dressing, divided

2 Tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 Teaspoon salt

1-1/2 Pounds ground beef

6 Hamburger buns, split

Optional topping: Lettuce leaves, sliced tomato, sliced red onion, pickles, & sliced cheese.

PREPARATION INSTRUCTIONS