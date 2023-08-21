Pepsi Marinated Burgers

Give your burgers some extra zing with this G&J Pepsi marinade recipe.

INGREDIENTS
  • 1/2 Cup Pepsi
  • 1 Large egg
  • 1/2 Cup crushed saltines (about 15)
  • 6 Tablespoons of French salad dressing, divided
  • 2 Tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1-1/2 Pounds ground beef
  • 6 Hamburger buns, split
  • Optional topping: Lettuce leaves, sliced tomato, sliced red onion, pickles, & sliced cheese.
PREPARATION INSTRUCTIONS
  1. In a large bowl, combine egg, 1/4 cup Pepsi, cracker crumbs, 2 tablespoons salad dressing, Parmesan cheese and salt. Crumble beef over mixture and mix lightly but thoroughly. Shape into six 3/4-in.-thick patties (mixture will be moist).
  2. In a small bowl, combine remaining cola and salad dressing; set aside.
  3. Grill burgers, covered, over medium heat for 3 minutes on each side. Brush with cola mixture. Continue grilling until a thermometer reads 160°, 6-8 minutes, brushing and turning occasionally. Serve on buns. Serve burgers with optional toppings as desired.
G&J Pepsi