9 Tips to Save Big on Energy Costs at Home

Sponsored - To learn more about saving money on your energy bills, visit greenboxair.com or call (859) 203-7192.

1. Use a Programmable or Smart Thermostat

One of the easiest ways to save money and energy is by upgrading to a programmable or smart thermostat. But what’s the difference between the two? A programmable thermostat allows you to pre-determine your home’s temperature for a fixed period or days throughout the week. A smart thermostat goes beyond this to provide convenience, insights, and control directly from your smartphone. It will learn the temperature you prefer and adjust accordingly depending on your time away from home, sleep schedule, or even extreme weather.

Bonus tip: According to the Department of Energy, you can save as much as 10% per year on heating and cooling by turning your thermostat down 7 degrees to 10 degrees for eight hours a day in the fall and winter; turn it up in the spring and summer.

2. Change Your Air Filter(s) Regularly

One of the most important things you can do to ensure the efficiency of your HVAC system is to replace your air filter(s) on a routine basis. A dirty or clogged filter makes your system work much harder, which means your system will use more energy and be less effective at heating or cooling your home.

3. Seal Your Windows & Doors

Did you know that air leaks are among the most significant sources of energy loss in your home? It’s important to caulk, seal, and weatherstrip all doors, windows, cracks, and openings to keep air from escaping or entering your home. According to ENERGY STAR®, sealing leaks throughout the house can cut your utility bills by up to 20%.

4. Properly Insulate Your Home

Like sealing your doors and windows, properly insulating your walls, pipes, and attic(s) will help keep the heat in and the cold out. Adequate insulation could prevent a major pipe leak or burst.

5. Turn On Your Ceiling Fans

Using your ceiling fans is a simple yet effective way to save money. Switch your fan to clockwise in the winter and counterclockwise in the summer. In the winter, it will push hot air that has risen back down toward the ground and do the opposite in the summertime. With the warm air in motion, your heating system won’t have to work as hard to keep your home warm. You can even set your thermostat to a lower temperature when running your ceiling fans.

6. Perform Routine HVAC Maintenance

Your system’s manufacturer recommends scheduling routine maintenance on your furnace and air conditioning unit at least once a year. Doing so will ensure your system is properly maintained and running smoothly. Plus, it will ensure your warranty stays current.

7. Keep Your Vents Clean

By cleaning your vents and preventing airflow restrictions, your system won’t have to work as hard, which means less energy used and more money in your pocket.

8. Use Curtains or Blinds

We all love having natural sunlight in our homes! The sun will heat your home and interfere with your system, causing it to work twice as hard, increasing your utility bills. We recommend keeping your blinds/curtains closed during peak sunlight hours and cold winter nights.

Bonus tip: When the weather is 65 to 75 degrees, turn your system off and open your windows to allow fresh air in.

9. Replace Your HVAC System

Is your system over 10 years old, or costing you hundreds/thousands of dollars in repair costs? It’s probably due for a replacement. According to the DOE, air conditioning and space heating combined are the largest energy users in your home, typically making up about 32% of your energy use.