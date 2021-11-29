Hank is Pressing on with Purpose

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of For Hank’s Sake and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about For Hank’s Sake, visit www.forhankssake.org.

OUR FOCUS:

About 31% of all of Kentucky’s students test below average for reading. That’s nearly one out of three public school students in the state. Through Pages for a Purpose Literacy Excellence Program, children of all ages are empowered and encouraged to achieve literary excellence through horses and equine related learning activities. The reading programs and rescued horses inspire children to discover a new passion for reading in an unusual and fun way.

Pages for a Purpose is a program that aims to increase literacy and build self-esteem. Hank the Horse, the original horse of the program, regularly visits libraries throughout Kentucky to promote literacy excellence and help kids cultivate a love for reading.

Through Hank’s regular visits to libraries throughout Kentucky to promote literacy, children experience the joy of meeting a horse in real life.

Also, for children unable to participate in a live library, this allows children in rural areas to participate as well. Hank can be seen online for story time where they can listen and observe him in his natural environment at Equinox Stables, Hank’s home on the farm.

Through increased literacy rates we can see students excel in confidence, educational achievement, and greater success in life. Pages for a purpose has created pathways through creative, engaging and effective equine assisted learning activities for children.

Hank is on a mission to continue giving children a brighter future through his reading programs.