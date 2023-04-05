Know Before You Go: Buying Your Child’s First Pair of Shoes

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Howard Curry Shoes and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Howard Curry Shoes, visit https://www.howardcurry.com.

Howard Curry is known by many long time Lexington residents as the only place to buy children’s shoes, with some families going back three and four generations.

Many parents are often torn by several conundrums regarding their first-time walkers:

Hard sole vs Soft sole?

High top vs Low top?

Laces vs Velcro?

Generational disagreements

Wear all the time or just away from home?

Should we buy without measuring?

Howard Curry is here to help! Specializing in kid’s shoes for all of central Kentucky and beyond, they not only measure, but they also take into account the shape of the foot, and the thickness as well, which is crucial for getting a proper fit. They also know their inventory well enough to judge what would be the best match for each pair of feet.

Before visiting Howard Curry, parents should consider the following:

Family lifestyle/Outside activities

Daycare vs Staying home

Carpet vs Hardwood floors

How important is wardrobe matching

Socks vs No socks

Budget

Wondering how long the new shoes will fit? In general, a good fit will allow a full size of growing room, which is ⅓ of an inch. Under the age of 3, little ones will pick up a ½ size every 3-4 months, but that’s inconsistent.

At Howard Curry, a lot of time is spent maintaining record cards, so timely reminders can be sent to parents. However, if you want to make sure your child’s shoes are still fitting well, feel free to stop by in between official visits.

Check out howardcurry.com for prices, styles and more.