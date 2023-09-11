My Old Kentucky Home Needs Help

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of It’s Time Lexington and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about It’s Time Lexington, visit https://itstimelexington.org

Domestic violence casts a long shadow over communities, not just affecting individuals but rippling through the entirety of society. Lexington KY, a city known for its unity and vibrant culture, is no exception. “It’s Time” to approach this issue differently.

This is an urgent plea, reminding residents that the issue of domestic violence is not a distant or abstract problem but a reality that affects the very fiber of our community. In the US, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 10 men have had their lives disrupted because of physical violence, rape, and/or stalking from an intimate partner. Women in Kentucky experience higher rates of violence than the national average. And in Lexington, an average of 7 people per day seek a protective order. Yet, the actual rate of domestic violence and sexual assault is unknown because they are the most underreported crimes.

“It’s Time” is more than a campaign; it’s a movement. It’s about empowerment, community engagement, and shared responsibility.

The “It’s Time” campaign has three central pillars:

1. Know About It - Educating the public about the reality of domestic violence, its signs, and its effects.

2. Talk About It - Promoting open dialogues, community discussions, and breaking the silence that often shrouds the issues of domestic violence.

3. Do Something About It - Mobilizing individuals to take actionable steps, whether it’s through donations, volunteering, or supporting survivors.

This campaign isn’t just about raising awareness; it’s about sparking action. It’s about empowering people to act on what they can do in their current roles. Whether you are an employer, faith leader, friend or family member, volunteer, or other community leader, there is something you can do to support survivors and prevent domestic violence.

Domestic violence is a community safety issue, and we can all do our part. If each person did something, it would transform our community and increase safety. Every gesture, big or small, contributes to the larger mission of “It’s Time”.

The “It’s Time Fund” is seeking to raise financial support that will be funneled directly to member organizations of the city’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Coalition. The beauty lies in its simplicity and efficacy - there will be no bureaucratic delays, no protracted approval processes. Every cent raised will go to agencies that provide direct services to survivors and their children. This means creating safety in tangible ways, such as providing a safe hotel room to stay in for a night, lock changes and alarms, help with relocating to safe housing, and whatever else survivors need to stay safe. Participating organizations include: GreenHouse 17, The Nest, Global Lex, Children’s Advocacy Center, Chrysalis House, and city-wide leadership who have front line experience engaging in domestic violence prevention. A full list of participating organizations can be found at the bottom of this article.

Community leaders, right here in Lexington KY, believe that domestic violence is, at its core, a community problem. By this very definition, the consequences, challenges, and ultimately, the solutions, are communal responsibilities. Every incident of domestic violence sends shockwaves throughout the community, affecting not just victims but friends, families, and neighbors; straining entire systems.

Every resident, neighbor, friend, and community member, has a role to play in the solution.

Those interested in contributing or simply learning more about the initiative can visit the campaign at itstimelexington.org for resources and avenues to get involved.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. If you’d like help locally, but don’t know where to start, you can call LexCall at 311 to be connected to the right resources.