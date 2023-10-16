October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of It’s Time, Lexington and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about It’s Time, Lexington, visit http://itstimelexington.org/

With fall in full swing, the days shortening, and winter knocking on the door, there’s a poignant reminder that domestic violence casts a dark shadow over the lives of many.

Here in Kentucky, women experience domestic violence at higher rates than the national average and we have the highest rate of stalking of any state. Last year, Lexington was shaken by 14 domestic violence-related homicides. This figure haunts families and friends of the victims and signals a pressing need for collective, city-wide discourse and action.

Spearheaded through Mayor Gorton’s office, the city-wide campaign “It’s Time Lexington” intensifies its efforts this national Domestic Violence Awareness Month by spotlighting a critical community issue while building on a year-long journey of raising awareness and forging partnerships within the business, faith and social services community.

This multifaceted campaign is erected on three main pillars: know about it, talk about it, and do something about it - embodying a proactive approach toward eradicating domestic and intimate partner violence in the community. It’s Time is raising awareness about all forms of domestic violence - not just physical abuse. Communities can work to help stop financial abuse, emotional abuse, and coercive control in both adult and teen relationships.

Throughout the year, “It’s Time” has ambitiously woven its narrative and objectives into the community fabric, aligning with local businesses and organizations to circulate knowledge and stimulate conversation surrounding domestic violence. Now, the campaign is extending an invitation to each Lexington resident: it’s time for you to get involved.

Confronting domestic and intimate partner violence is not something that can be shouldered by victims alone, nor exclusively by support organizations. This is a situation that commands the united front of an entire city, standing side by side, emboldening each other, and weaving a safety net that leaves no room for violence to persist.

To augment the impact and perpetuate the cycle of awareness and action, your involvement is pivotal. The call to action is clear: know about domestic violence, talk about it openly and uninhibitedly, and be a catalyst for change. Whether it’s supporting a victim, volunteering, or being part of awareness events, it’s time to get involved.

You can become a beacon of change in the fight to halt domestic violence in its tracks. Visit It’sTimeLexington.org today, and take a step, no matter how small, towards making Lexington a safer home for all its residents.

The dialogue has commenced and the actions have begun unfolding, but true change is born from a united community front. It’s Time, Lexington.

Start now by contributing to the It’s Time fund. The money from this fund goes directly to help survivors. Without applications and red tape, leaders within the Domestic and Sexual Violence Prevention Coaltion (GreenHouse17, The Nest, Global Lex, Lexington Police, Fayette County Public Schools) will be able to access this fund in a moment’s notice to get survivors the help they need. Fast.