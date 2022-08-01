Backpack Tips for Little Backs

Sponsored - Back-to-school is tough enough. Your child’s backpack shouldn’t make it tougher. Get a fresh start to the school year with these backpack tips from The Joint Chiropractic – Tates Creek!

Choosing the Right Backpack

Your child’s backpack should be as functional as it is cool. Be sure to choose a backpack with a padded back and shoulder straps.

The backpack should not be wider or longer than your child’s torso.

Consider a waist or chest belt backpack to help transfer weight to the hips and torso.

“Rolling backpacks should only be used by those not physically able to carry a backpack,” says the American Chiropractic Association. Rolling backpacks replace a back injury hazard with a tripping hazard.

The Right Way to Wear a Backpack

Younger and smaller kids are more at rick for backpack-related injuries and may carry loads that are heavier in proportion to their body weight.

Be sure both straps are used and adjusted evenly.

Tighter straps keep the load close to the back, ensuring better weight distribution and less bounce.

Wearing a backpack too high on the shoulders can cause a child to lean forward or hunch.

A backpack that is too low can increase pressure on the shoulders.

Backpack Organization

Weight distribution is a key factor to ensure your child has a well-balanced backpack.

Kids’ backpacks should never weigh more than 10% - 15% of their total body weight.

Organize by placing heavier items low, near the center.

Be sure to use those little compartments to ensure better weight distribution.

Help clean out your child’s backpack each week to remove extra weight.

The purpose of this article is to promote broad consumer understanding and knowledge of various of backpack safety. It is not intended to provide or be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your chiropractor, physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen, and never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read in this article.