Common Financial Questions Answered in Local Podcast Logan Gilland is a Junior Advisor at Joule Financial a fee-only advisory firm located in Lexington, Kentucky. He is a graduate of the University of Kentucky with majors in Finance and Economics.

Sponsored - One of the largest disadvantages of a successful financial management and financial planning business is that you cannot help everyone. This is the situation the Joule Financial team found themselves in a couple of years ago. The team was constantly receiving meeting requests, emails, calls, and continuous questions from individuals who were seeking ways to start down a successful financial journey but were unable to pay for that advice in their current situation. Joule found itself at a crossroads of trying to help as many people as possible but also focusing on current clients and viable potential clients. From this struggle DIY Money was born.

DIY Money was built on one premise: Help answer the common questions individuals face in a complex financial world. What better way to do so than answer actual questions of real people who are struggling with these issues. The team decided that instead of the usual “pay to play” financial model that states a client must pay an advisor for advice, the listeners would actually be paid a $25 amazon gift card for audio questions that they send in to be used on the show. As the name suggests, Daniel and Quint answer questions in a way to help listeners learn how to handle these complex financial hurdles on their own.

The show pulls in a mixture of Quint’s high energy motivational spin with Daniel’s Certified Financial Planner calculated, mathematical approach. DIY money is a great way to learn more about various financial questions you have had or likely will have in the future. Covering everything from home buying versus renting, HSA accounts, investing basics, budgeting tips, and how to manage money in your marriage, there are topics for every level of financial literacy. If you are interested, check out DIY Money on any of your podcast streaming apps or check out the DIY Money book available for purchase on Amazon.

