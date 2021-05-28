Financial Expert Weighs in on Gold vs. Real Rates

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Joule Financial and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Joule Financial, visit http://www.joulefinancial.com/.

Quint Tatro is the founder and CIO of Joule Financial a fee only advisory firm located in Lexington Kentucky. He is an adjunct professor of finance at the University of Kentucky and active contributor for CNBC, Bloomberg and Forbes.

If you are like most Americans going to the grocery store in the last couple of months you have noticed your bacon, chicken, pasta, milk, eggs, and pretty much everything you purchase going up in price. In a lot of cases some of those things are increasing by over 10%. The inflation freight train that we at Joule have been talking about for months has finally arrived. CPI the Consumer Price Index in the month of April calculated that prices have increased by 4.2% since this time last year. Now granted April 2020 there was not a whole lot of demand for anything besides Clorox wipes and Toilet paper but still 4.2% is significant. So if inflation is here and here to stay, how do people protect their hard earned capital?

One of the most historically common ways to protect against inflation is to purchase gold. Why is that? Well, if you think about what inflation truly is, it is your US dollar bill buying less than it did previously. So your dollar sitting in your pocket is slowly buying you less and less goods. Gold on the other hand is not tied to any one country or one currency, its price is generally not easily manipulated, and it tends to be a store of value. After all in the months of April and May gold prices have increased over 13%. However, Gold is not usually tied directly to inflation but rather to the Real Interest Rate.

Real Interest Rate=Nominal Interest Rate-Inflation Rate

The nominal interest rate we would normally use is the 10-year treasury. They 10 year sits at about 1.6% right now with the CPI inflation rate at about 4.2% giving you a -2.6% Real Interest Rate. This means that your money sitting in a savings account paying small amounts of interest is actually losing value. Hence, gold’s ramp in recent months over concerns of depreciating value of money in the bank and negative real interest rates. We see this trend of negative real rates continuing into the long term, meaning gold should continue to be a popular place individuals store money and the price may continue to rise.

