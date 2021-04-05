Summer is Here: What Does That Mean for the Market?

Sponsored - On March 23, 2020 the market bottomed in the face of the Covid Pandemic. Cities were on lockdown, schools were in chaos, toilet paper couldn’t be found, and unemployment was skyrocketing well above depression era levels. In just a few weeks, the world as we knew it was changed forever and despite what many people thought should happen, the stock market began moving higher led by companies that couldn’t have asked for a better business environment. Amazon was shipping more packages than ever before, Apple products couldn’t be kept in stock, Google was being used by almost every school in America and Microsoft cloud services and at-home work solutions went bonkers.

By September 2, the S&P had essentially repaired all of the Covid damage and run-up 64% off the March lows.

Uncertainty set in ahead of the election as polls began to show Biden as the front runner and a blue wave as a real possibility. Capitalists were nervous and stocks began to gyrate accordingly. I spent more time talking people out of the ideas of a crash than ever before and despite a Biden win and in fact a blue wave, the S&P proceeded to climb 20% from the beginning of November through just these past few weeks.

Today it looks as if we’ve made it through the pandemic and are on the verge of a re-opening. Millions are being vaccinated, cities and states are opening and thanks to stimulus checks, we’ve never seen as much cash in consumer accounts as we have now.

Most would assume that now’s the time for the market really to get silly and for us to start to see incredible gains. Unfortunately, I believe those folks are about to be disappointed. Rather than a continued meteoric rise in the market, my read says we’re about to see a whole lotta nuttin’ for the next several months. Welcome to the lazy hazy days of summer.

Here’s why…

Rotation - The stocks that propelled us higher through Covid are not going to benefit as much as the country reopens. This presents an interesting dilemma as the market seeks to find the next areas of growth. While a company like Amazon may see sales decline from panic levels, a steel company flourishes through building. Unfortunately, the steel company doesn’t make up enough weight in the index to make a meaningful difference. It will take a great deal of time for new leaders to emerge and for money to rotate out of the old and into the new. Rotation such as this is often a bumpy and exhaustive process. We’re seeing this now and I suspect it will continue for some time.

Taxes - It’s no secret we’re now in an environment where tax changes are coming. Corporate taxes will go up, income tax brackets will go up and changes such as long-term capital gains tax rates are on the chopping block. These tax changes take money out of the pockets of investors and make their way to the government. Whether we agree or disagree, this will have a negative impact on corporate profits and general consumer behavior. While this may take time to play out, I suspect that much of the recent back and forth in the market has to do with these changes already starting to be priced in.

Group Think - I know this is hard to understand, but the best time to make money in the market is often when most people think the market is going to go down. Just look back at this past year. Now, the irony is that most people are feeling more optimistic and willing to invest. I’m not suggesting this will lead to a top, but I always feel better when most disagree with my optimism than when they agree with it. With the country on the verge of reopening, it’s getting harder to find those who are overly negative.

My suspicion is that throughout this summer and into the Fall, we may have some exciting short-term moves with the net result being a whole lotta nuttin’. I suspect that most folks are more interested in seeing loved ones and actually taking a trip outside their house than what the markets are doing.

Times like these present a great opportunity to revisit financial and retirement plans. Revisit allocations and ensure you’re in the proper areas for the future and your goals. While the market may do a whole lotta nuttin’, it doesn’t mean you can’t be proactive.

