Add a Burst of Freshness and Color to Your Ribeye Steaks with This Recipe

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kentucky Beef Council and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kentucky Beef Council, visit https://www.kybeef.com/.

Add a burst of freshness and color to grilled ribeye steaks with a fresh tomato and olive tapenade.

INGREDIENTS:

2 beef Ribeye Steaks Boneless, cut 1-inch thick (about 12 ounces each)

2 teaspoons course ground black pepper

1 teaspoon salt

Fresh Tomato Tapenade:

1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, cut in half

1 can (2-1/4 ounces) sliced ripe olives, drained

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

3 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese

COOKING:

Press pepper evenly onto beef steaks.

Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 10 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 9 to 14 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.

Cook’s Tip: To broil, place steaks on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 3 to 4 inches from heat. Broil 14 to 18 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning once.

Meanwhile combine Fresh Tomato Tapenade ingredients in small bowl.

Season steaks with salt, as desired. Top each steak evenly with Fresh Tomato Tapenade.

NUTRITION:

* Based on a 2,000-calorie diet ** Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000-calorie diet

Nutrition information per serving: 390 Calories; 225 Calories from fat; 25g Total Fat (9 g Saturated Fat; 0 g Trans Fat; 0.9 g Polyunsaturated Fat; 9 g Monounsaturated Fat;) 115 mg Cholesterol; 760 mg Sodium; 6 g Total Carbohydrate; 1 g Dietary Fiber; 36 g Protein; 2 mg Iron; 444.9 mg Potassium; 13.2 mg NE Niacin; 0.7 mg Vitamin B6; 2.3 mcg Vitamin B12; 6.3 mg Zinc; 38.2 mcg Selenium; 0.8 mg Choline.

This recipe is an excellent source of Protein, Niacin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Zinc, and Selenium; and a good source of Iron.