Back to School with Beef. It’s What’s for Lunch!

Sponsored - As schools start back across Kentucky, parents may be looking for school lunch inspiration to keep the whole family happy. Beef. It’s What’s For Lunch. is here with recipes that everyone in the family can enjoy and even make together.

Roast Beef & Veggie Wraps – Want to change up the traditional Roast Beef sandwich? Try it as a wrap with some broccoli slaw that parents and kids will both love.

Beef Jerky Trail Mix – Looking for a convenient snack to fuel their day? Add store-bought Beef Jerky to a mix of nuts, seeds and fruit.

Beef Jerky Granola Bars – Mix store-bought Beef Jerky with a blend of nuts, seeds, and fruit to create a granola bar that will stick to your ribs longer than the rest. Make these to last all week or before an activity with family or friends.

Cheeseburger Mac - Tired of the same kids meals? Try something the whole family will love. Even the pickiest of eaters will love these kid-friendly recipes.

Whether the kids are back in the classroom full-time, part-time, or remotely learning, we understand the stress on parents and caretakers is at an all-time high. Taking care of ourselves falls to the wayside when life gets crazy. Our friend, personal trainer, and dietitian, Courtney, of Real Food Court, believes in doing what you can when you can. It is okay to let go of previous expectations of yourself - life is different! Check out our two-week back-to-school challenge. There are six, free, family-friendly workouts that you can do along with the kids, plus two weeks worth of lunch and dinner meal plans so you can easily feed your family nourishing meals with minimal effort. Check out our Back-to-School Challenge.

In addition to these kid-friendly recipes, check out BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com for easy recipes that call for five ingredients or less and affordable meals under $15 as well as a full collection of cooking lessons and even virtual farm and ranch tours. From detailed instructions and tips for a dozen different cooking methods to interactive videos of life on the farm and ranch, there’s something for everyone at http://www.kybeef.com.