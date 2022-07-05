5 Beef Recipes to Fuel Your Summer Fun Without Breaking the Bank!

Heat up the dinner table with these delicious, colorful beef recipes that are perfect for summer dinners. With a variety of fresh ingredients and fun flavors, these exciting summer recipes are sure to be a big hit with the whole family.

CLASSIC BEEF KABOBS

Cubes of seasoned, tender steak grilled with mushrooms, peppers, and onions on a skewer. A recipe that’s perfect for an appetizer, snack, or dinner.

GRILLED LONDON BROIL

Enjoy a spin on the traditional London Broil by taking it to the grill. A flavorful marinade tenderizes the steak. Serve with onions and asparagus for a pop of color on your plate

SOUTHWEST STEAK AND MANY LAYERED SALAD

Reach new heights with this sky-high Southwest salad. Tender marinated steak layered with greens, beans, and other things. And to top it off, a creamy avocado dressing and crunchy tortilla chips.

BALSAMIC MARINATED BEEF TOP SIRLOIN STEAK & ASPARAGUS

Asparagus and steak are a great combination for a quick yet impressive meal. Served with a tangy balsamic vinegar and Dijon-style mustard sauce.

CLASSIC BEEF-STUFFED PEPPERS

Colorful bell peppers are stuffed with Ground Beef, tomatoes, and rice. No one will ever know how easy this flavorful and hearty dish was to make.

Grilling Tip: Check out these steak swaps for budget friendly cuts without sacrificing a quality eating experience.

