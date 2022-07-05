5 Beef Recipes to Fuel Your Summer Fun Without Breaking the Bank!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kentucky Beef Council and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kentucky Beef Council, visit https://www.kybeef.com/.
Heat up the dinner table with these delicious, colorful beef recipes that are perfect for summer dinners. With a variety of fresh ingredients and fun flavors, these exciting summer recipes are sure to be a big hit with the whole family.
Cubes of seasoned, tender steak grilled with mushrooms, peppers, and onions on a skewer. A recipe that’s perfect for an appetizer, snack, or dinner.
Enjoy a spin on the traditional London Broil by taking it to the grill. A flavorful marinade tenderizes the steak. Serve with onions and asparagus for a pop of color on your plate
SOUTHWEST STEAK AND MANY LAYERED SALAD
Reach new heights with this sky-high Southwest salad. Tender marinated steak layered with greens, beans, and other things. And to top it off, a creamy avocado dressing and crunchy tortilla chips.
BALSAMIC MARINATED BEEF TOP SIRLOIN STEAK & ASPARAGUS
Asparagus and steak are a great combination for a quick yet impressive meal. Served with a tangy balsamic vinegar and Dijon-style mustard sauce.
Colorful bell peppers are stuffed with Ground Beef, tomatoes, and rice. No one will ever know how easy this flavorful and hearty dish was to make.
Grilling Tip: Check out these steak swaps for budget friendly cuts without sacrificing a quality eating experience.
