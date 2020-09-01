Bring the Derby Celebration Home

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kentucky Beef Council and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kentucky Beef Council, visit https://www.kybeef.com/.

Bring the Derby celebration into your own kitchen with some of the Kentucky Beef Councils favorite dishes. These recipes are full of Kentucky flavors like hot browns, bourbon and blackberry jam, then packed with the savory flavor of beef. From appetizers to desserts you can bring the taste of the Kentucky Derby home.

Bourbon is a staple of cooking and festivities in Kentucky. Many of the recipes below use bourbon as an ingredient, but just in case you need something to sip on while cooking, here is our favorite Mint Julep recipe.

Roast Beef Crostini’s with Roast Beef and Fig Jam

This appetizer brings bold flavor combinations that will impress your guests, without all the work! This recipe utilized deli roast beef for quick and easy assembly. This is a perfect job for the guest who wants to help in the kitchen!

2020 Derby Burger Sliders: Bourbon Blackberry Glazed Bacon Cheeseburger

Every year a burger is crown the officially Derby Burger. This burger would be featured at Derby Festival events and sampled throughout May, this year a burger was chosen through an online voting process. Chefs and at home grillers were able to submit recipes. This year the winner was the Bourbon Blackberry Glazed Bacon Cheeseburger submitted by Donna Gribbins of Shelbyville, KY.

Mini Kentucky Hot Brown Burgers

This recipe can be adapted from a full size burger to sliders for entertaining. It is hard to pass up a good hot brown, and now you can celebrate it on a burger!

Chocolate Tortes with Bourbon Salted Caramel Sauce

Bourbon Salted Caramel Sauce, need we say more. This recipe replaces butter with beef tallow, a fat substitute which provides a richer flavor with baking. This recipe was developed by Chef Josh Moore, owner of Volare, for Beef It’s What’s for Dinner.

All of these recipes can be customized and adapted to fit the taste buds of your family.