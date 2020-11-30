Classic Beef Holiday Dinners Made Easy

Sponsored - Whether friends and family are visiting in person or virtually, make beef the center of your holiday celebration this year. Listen to the crackle of the Drool Log on your screen and experience the delicious taste of your own Drool Log roasting in the oven. The 2020 holiday season may be different, but one thing doesn’t need to change: beef on the dinner table.

As with everything in 2020, there will be lots of changes over the holiday season. Gatherings will be smaller and many households will be cooking the classic holiday dinners for the first time. You don’t have to be a natural in the kitchen to enjoy a prime rib roast, beef wellington or a brisket.

Some have time-honored traditions of what they cook but others are always looking for something new. A beautiful beef roast is a feast for the eyes and stomach, sure to impress guests of all ages. With a few expert tips and tricks, you’ll be sure to serve a perfectly cooked roast packed full of flavor.

• Use an ovenproof meat thermometer

• Call your meat counter in advance to order the exact size roast you need

• Sear your roast before cooking

• Know your roasting time guidelines

• Let your roast rest so the juices have time to re-absorb into the meat

• Use a sharp knife to carve your roast

