5 Easy Tips for Smoking Beef at Home

Smoking is becoming more popular in the United States and the last year has encouraged more people to serve up smoked meats at home! Large cuts such as Brisket, Roasts and Ribs are prime candidates for smoking, but even a Ground Beef burger can benefit from a hint of smoke. Whichever cuts you choose, always remember that time, patience and practice pay off — don't be afraid to tweak your technique to suit your tools and tastes.

1. Prep the smoker

Whether you’re using a classic smoker, kamado (ceramic, typically egg-shaped) grill, traditional kettle grill or electric smoker, you’re still applying the same basic elements: indirect heat, wood smoke and time. Follow the guidelines for your type of smoker, and if your smoker’s heat source is directly below the meat, use a drip-pan to prevent flare-ups and avoid producing too much smoke, which can lead to bitter taste. Always work in an open, well-ventilated space.

2. What wood you do?

With smoking, the wood itself is an essential part of any recipe. Different hardwoods produce different results, from the deeper smoky flavor of mesquite to the mild sweetness of apple wood to the versatility of hickory. Some aficionados say it’s essential to soak hardwoods before smoking so they’ll burn longer, while others believe soaked wood won’t produce enough clean smoke. Likewise, wood may be smoked in logs, chunks, chips or pellets. Follow the guidelines for your recipe, but feel free to experiment.

3. Bring the heat Just as there are many options to consider with both smokers and hardwoods, the heat source is also an important factor. Serious ‘cuers swear by lump charcoal, which contains only burnt wood, burns hotter and longer, and produces a flavorful smoke. Briquettes are commonly used as well, and are particularly effective when employing the “snake” method, similar to a long-burning fuse. Other heat sources include propane gas and a simple flip of the switch, when using an electric smoker.

4. Rub it up

While most of the flavor will come from the smoke and beef, seasoning rubs can blend nicely with the natural flavor of the wood. Rubs can be wet or dry, spicy or sweet, bold or subtle, or just basic salt and pepper. Whichever you choose, keep in mind it’s called a rub for a reason: Don’t be afraid to get hands-on and work the rub into the surface of the meat to get the most flavor (and prevent it from falling off). Rubs can be applied just before you begin smoking or hours in advance and refrigerated until it’s time to get started.

5. Low and (real) Slow

Although a flavorful touch of smoke can be achieved in an hour or less, larger and less tender cuts will generally need to be smoked up to 12 hours or more. Specific times and temps depend on the cut and intended results, so refer to your recipe.

Although a flavorful touch of smoke can be achieved in an hour or less, larger and less tender cuts will generally need to be smoked up to 12 hours or more. Specific times and temps depend on the cut and intended results, so refer to your recipe.