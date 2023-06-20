Impress Friends at the Cookout with this Cheeseburger Dip

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kentucky Beef Council and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kentucky Beef Council, visit https://www.kybeef.com/

Impress your friends at the cookout with this take on a cheesy dip. Serve with potato chips for that classic burger and fries combo.

INGREDIENTS

1 pound 90% Lean Ground Beef

3/4 cup onion, diced

2 Tablespoon ketchup

8 ounces cream cheese

1-1/2 cups Cheddar cheese

1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3/4 cup dill pickle, chopped, divided

2 Tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

1/4 cup Roma tomatoes, diced

COOKING

Heat nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Add in onion and continue to cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

In a standing mixer combine cream cheese, cheddar cheese, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, pepper, and 1/2 cup of diced pickles until well incorporated. Add cooled beef mixture and mix until well incorporated. Remove bowl from mixer and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or until ready to bake.

Spread the dip into an 8″ cast iron or oven-proof skillet. Bake in a 375°F oven for 25 minutes or until golden brown and edges are bubbling. Remove from oven and top with remaining pickles, parsley, and diced tomatoes. Serve warm with potato chips or crackers.

NUTRITION

* Based on a 2,000-calorie diet ** Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000-calorie diet

Nutrition information per serving, (no serving size): 200 Calories; 132.3 Calories from fat; 14.7g Total Fat (7.8 g Saturated Fat; 0.4 g Trans Fat; 0.6 g Polyunsaturated Fat; 4.4 g Monounsaturated Fat;) 58 mg Cholesterol; 289 mg Sodium; 4.2 g Total Carbohydrate; 0.4 g Dietary Fiber; 2.2 g Total Sugars; 13 g Protein; 0.5 g Added Sugars; 134.8 mg Calcium; 1.1 mg Iron; 221 mg Potassium; 4 mcg Vitamin D; 0.2 mg Riboflavin; 4.3 mg NE Niacin; 0.2 mg Vitamin B6; 1 mcg Vitamin B12; 164 mg Phosphorus; 2.6 mg Zinc; 11.9 mcg Selenium; 35.2 mg Choline.

This recipe is an excellent source of Protein, Niacin, Vitamin B12, Zinc, and Selenium; and a good source of Calcium, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, and Phosphorus.