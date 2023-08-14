Impress Your Guests with this Recipe

Impress Your Guests with this Recipe

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kentucky Beef Council and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kentucky Beef Council, visit https://www.kybeef.com/.

Beef Top Sirloin Steak is smoked, then skewered with tomatoes, red onions, and olives with this delicious recipe. Sprinkle these skewers with grated Manchego cheese to impress your guests.

INGREDIENTS

1 beef Top Sirloin Steak, 1- inch thick, about 1 pound, cut into 24, 1-inch cubes

1 large red onion, trimmed, halved, cut into 16 wedges

16 medium cherry tomatoes

16 large Queen Spanish olives

1/4 teaspoon salt

Marinade:

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

Garnish:

Grated Manchego cheese (optional)

COOKING

Combine Marinade ingredients in a food-safe plastic bag. Add beef Top Sirloin Steak cubes; turn cubes coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes.

Add wood chunks, chips, or pellets to smoker according to manufacturer’s instructions. Preheat smoker to 225°F.

Remove cubes from marinade, discard marinade. Place cubes in smoker according to manufacturer’s instructions. Set timer for 10 to 15 minutes depending on desired smoke flavor.

When cubes are done smoking, carefully remove from smoker. Thread cubes, onions, tomatoes and olives evenly onto eight 12-inch metal skewers, leaving small spaces between pieces.

Cook’s Tip: Any large, pitted olive variety may be used.

Place skewers on grid over medium heat. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 9 to 11 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once. Season with salt, if desired. Top skewers with cheese, as desired.

SAFE HANDLING TIPS

Wash hands with soap and water before cooking and always after touching raw meat.

Separate raw meat from other foods.

Wash all cutting boards, utensils, and dishes after touching raw meat.

Do not reuse marinades used on raw foods.

Wash all produce prior to use.

Cook steaks and roasts until temperature reaches 145°F for medium rare, as measured by a meat thermometer, allowing to rest for three minutes.

Cook Ground Beef to 160°F as measured by a meat thermometer.

Refrigerate leftovers promptly.

For more information on degree of doneness and other cooking tips visit: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/cooking/determining-doneness

For more information on safe food handling and beef safety, visit: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/cooking/food-safety

NUTRITION

* Based on a 2,000 calorie diet ** Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000-calorie diet

Nutrition information per serving: 2 skewers: 293 Calories; 148.5 Calories from fat; 16.5g Total Fat (6.5 g Saturated Fat; 0.2 g Trans Fat; 0.6 g Polyunsaturated Fat; 4.1 g Monounsaturated Fat;) 71 mg Cholesterol; 954 mg Sodium; 8 g Total Carbohydrate; 1.5 g Dietary Fiber; 25 g Protein; 0 mg Calcium; 1.7 mg Iron; 488 mg Potassium; 0.1 mg Riboflavin; 6.4 mg NE Niacin; 0.6 mg Vitamin B6; 1.2 mcg Vitamin B12; 195 mg Phosphorus; 4.1 mg Zinc; 24.7 mcg Selenium; 86.3 mg Choline.

This recipe is an excellent source of Protein, Niacin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Zinc, and Selenium; and a good source of Potassium, Phosphorus, and Choline.

For more delicious beef recipes, visit kybeef.com.