KY Beef Council Hosts Free Virtual Beef Cooking Class

Kentucky Beef Council Hosts a Free Virtual Beef Cooking Class July 23 at 6:30 PM

Sponsored - July 14, 2020- Lexington, KY- Kentucky Beef Council is hosting a free virtual cooking class via Zoom on July 23rd at 6:30 pm, featuring Katelyn Hawkins. This class will be limited to 50 participants with the first 20 to sign up being sent beef swag bags. You will receive a grocery and supply list one week before the class to ensure you are prepared!

Katelyn will walk through the recipe step by step, including how to prepare your steak in a skillet. You may recognize Katelyn from the Gourmet Garden Stage at the Kentucky State Fair, beef carcass breakdown demonstrations and local cooking demos. Katelyn has a passion for cooking and her personality in the kitchen is one you don’t want to miss!

“We have adapted our programming to fit the current situation but also are continuing to immerse Kentuckians in cooking beef from home” said Anna Hawkins, Director of Consumer Affairs at the Kentucky Beef Council “This cooking class not only celebrates a love for cooking that brings families together, but also the beef farmers who work hard every day to keep beef on table all summer long.”

This cooking class is happening just after the launch of “United we Steak”, a new summer grilling campaign showcasing 50 steaks and all 50 states. “United We Steak” celebrates not only a shared tradition of grilling delicious steaks, but also what makes each state unique when it comes to this beloved pastime. The idea comes to life at UnitedWeSteak.com with an interactive map of the United States made from 50 hand-cut state-shaped steaks. The interactive map is packed full of grilling spirit, state-specific recipes and fun facts that can help consumers nationwide “beef up” grilling season this summer.

Underpinning the campaign is a recognition that across all 50 states, there is a universal love of beef sizzling on a summer grill. According to research conducted by Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner., which is managed by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, nearly one-third of consumers say that they plan to grill more this summer than they have in the past.

While every state has special traditions and recipes when it comes to grilling beef, some of those unique to Kentucky include:

· Pineapple Bourbon Steak Marinated Kabobs, developed by Mom 4 Real Blog.

· Pimento Beer Cheese Burgers, developed by Rachel’s Healthy Plate.

· Grilled Ribeye Steaks and Potatoes with Smokey Paprika Rub

· Barbecue Chipotle Burgers

More beef grilling inspiration and information can be found at United We Steak and kybeef.com.