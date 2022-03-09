Lean Beef Can Help You “Celebrate a World of Flavors” for National Nutrition Month®

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kentucky Beef Council and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kentucky Beef Council, visit https://www.kybeef.com/

Every March, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics invites everyone to celebrate National Nutrition Month® to learn more about healthful food choices, eating patterns, and physical activity. The theme for 2022 is “Celebrate a World of Flavors” to showcase flavors of different cultures and highlight how these delicious foods and flavors can nourish our bodies and feature our diversity. We all bring something different to the table with our backgrounds, goals, tastes, heritage, and foods!

The four key themes for this year’s National Nutrition Month® include:

1. Eat a variety of nutritious foods: include healthful foods from all food group and incorporate your favorite cultural foods and traditions into meals.

2. See a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN): to receive personalized nutrition guidance to help you reach your health goals.

3. Plan your meals and snacks: choose healthy meal and snack recipes to make during the week. Use a grocery list to find healthy options.

4. Create tasty foods at home: include new flavors and foods into your meals and snacks from around the world. Enjoy your meals with friends and family.

Beef’s versatility in a variety of cultural foods makes it easy to include for National Nutrition Month® and all year long! Plus, beef is a powerhouse of nutrition on the plate. Three ounces of cooked, lean beef provides delicious flavor, high-quality protein, and 10 essential nutrients, helping your body perform at its best.

Tips to Include Beef as a Part of a Heart-Healthy Lifestyle During March and Throughout the Year:

• Choose Lean Cuts: When shopping, look for the words “loin” and “round” in the name, like Sirloin or Eye of Round. There are a lot of lean options at your store as more than 60% of whole muscle beef cuts are considered lean when cooked and trimmed of visible fat.

• Keep Portion Size in Mind: A 3-ounce serving of cooked lean beef is about the size of a deck of cards.

• Prepare Lean Beef in a Healthy Way: Broiling, roasting, or poaching are delicious ways to prepare lean beef. Check out these preparation tips.

• Serve with Fiber-Rich Pairings: Include whole grains, vegetables, and fruits on your plate.

Try these delicious lean beef recipes as you are Celebrating a World of Flavors this month:

• Indian Beef Flank Steak & Rice

• Spicy Korean Beef & Cucumber Appetizers

• Beef Steak and Black Bean Soft Tacos

• Creole Steak with Jambalaya Rice

• Moroccan Beef and Sweet Potato Stew

• Other American Heart Association® Certified Recipes

To access more information on National Nutrition Month, visit www.eatright.org/nnm.

Janine Faber, MEd, RDN, LD Registered Dietitian