Make Father’s Day Sizzle with Beef on the Grill

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kentucky Beef Council and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kentucky Beef Council, visit www.kybeef.com

Kentucky Beef Council shares easy recipes to help the whole family celebrate dad this year.

The best Father’s Day gifts are handmade, so celebrate the special dads in your life by creating a memorable culinary experience that suits their style, taste, and love of the grill. The Kentucky Beef Council has you covered with beef recipes that are sure to make Father’s Day special and show how much you care.

“Many of us have learned to grill from our dads, so it’s meaningful when we’re able to impress them with a grilled dish,” said Chef Alex Reitz, NCBA, Manager – Beef Culinary Center. “I can’t think of a better way to celebrate dads than to utilize the grilling skills we’ve learned from them and fire up a delicious beef dish everyone will enjoy.”

For the fun, adventurous dad, Carolina Barbecue Burgers bring over-the-top flavors with a homemade sauce that combines brown sugar, beer, mustard and vinegar. This beefy burger brings a bold taste that will give dad and the whole family a bigger kick than even his best dad joke.

Looking for a summer favorite that is sure to satisfy the reliable, traditional dad in your life? Try this Classic Beef Kabobs recipe. The kids can help by washing the vegetables and threading beef and veggies on the skewers (depending on the kids’ ages), leaving small spaces between pieces. The seasoned, tender steak is mouthwatering, and the grilled veggies bring out the delicious sirloin flavor that much more.

The hearty, outdoorsy dad will rave over the Rocky Mountain Grilled T-Bone Steaks with Charro-Style Beans that are perfectly paired to offer the peppery heat this dad craves. The flavorful taste of the juicy steak, the sizzle of the grill, and being surrounded by loved ones will give dad the gift of escape, like he’s relaxing by the campfire in the woods.

For more beef recipes and summer grilling tips, visit www.kybeef.com.