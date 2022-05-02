Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kentucky Beef Council and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kentucky Beef Council, visit https://www.kybeef.com/.

May is Beef Month in Kentucky! As Kentuckians we celebrate our state in so many ways, but especially when it comes to Basketball, Bourbon and BEEF! Cattle farming is a Kentucky tradition dating back to the 1700s. Today, Kentucky is home to more than 38,000 cattle farmers working hard, through any challenge, to produce high quality beef for your family.

May is a perfect chance to honor our beef farmers by firing up the grill. Let’s explore tips to make all your grilling adventures a success.

PREP PAYS OFF Some grill experts emphasize the importance of bringing steaks to room temperature before grilling, but we don’t recommend it for food safety reasons. Likewise, our cooking chart is based on the meat going directly from chill to grill. So plan on pulling the meat from the fridge, seasoning well, and getting started right away.

FIRE IT UP Make sure your grill is clean (to prevent flare-ups) and the rack is well-oiled (to prevent sticking). If you’re using charcoal, follow the directions for how much you’ll need and how to build the charcoal pile. For gas grills, refer to your owner’s manual and set the grill to medium-high

GRILL, BABY, GRILL Use an ovenproof or instant-read thermometer to monitor doneness, and let it go—don’t flip the steaks so much! One flip is usually all you need, but take care to avoid charring or burning and be ready to turn down the heat (or move to a cooler spot on the grill) if necessary. Keep in mind the internal temperature will continue to rise for a few minutes after coming off the grill.

REST & RELAX Here’s another step novice cooks often overlook: resting the meat before serving—even if you’re hungry. It’s seriously worth the wait, because it prevents all those tasty juices from draining onto your plate. For most grill-friendly cuts, about five minutes is enough.

FINISHING TOUCHES If you’re slicing the steak before serving, be sure to go across the grain. There’s no shortage of tips for assembling a great burger. For steaks, we recommend topping them off with compound butter or serving with a sauce.

We have picked out 4 great recipes to try for Beef Month, find them and lots more at https://www.kybeef.com/beef-month! Make sure to follow along on our social platforms as we highlight producers, recipes and our communities.