Ribeye Steaks with Blue Cheese Butter & Mushrooms

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kentucky Beef Council and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kentucky Beef Council, visit https://www.kybeef.com/.

Ribeye and Portobello mushrooms are grilled and served with a compound butter in this scrumptious recipe. And an added bonus – utilize the leftovers for sandwiches.

INGREDIENTS

4 beef Ribeye Steaks Boneless, cut 1 inch thick (about 12 ounces each)

2 tablespoons minced garlic

2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme

1/2 teaspoon pepper

8 medium portobello mushrooms, stems removed (about 1-3/4 pounds)

1/4 cup olive oil

Salt

Chopped fresh parsley (optional)

Blue Cheese Butter:

1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese

1/4 cup butter, softened

3 tablespoons chopped rehydrated sun-dried tomatoes, not packed in oil

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

COOKING

Combine garlic, thyme and pepper; press evenly onto beef steaks. Set aside.

Brush mushrooms with oil. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange mushrooms around steaks. Grill steaks, covered, 10 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill 9 to 14 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Grill mushrooms 16 to 18 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 12 to 15 minutes) or until tender, turning occasionally.

Meanwhile, combine Blue Cheese Butter ingredients in small bowl until well blended.

Cover and refrigerate 2 steaks, 4 mushrooms and 1/2 cup Blue Cheese Butter to use in Ribeye Steak Sandwiches. Spread the remaining Blue Cheese Butter over the remaining 2 steaks. Coarsely chop the remaining 4 mushrooms; divide evenly among 4 plates. Carve steaks into slices; arrange evenly over mushrooms. Season with salt, as desired. Garnish with parsley, if desired.

Ribeye Steak Sandwiches:

Toast eight 1/2-inch-thick slices olive bread. Spread 1 tablespoon of leftover Blue Cheese Butter on 1 side of each bread slice. Carve leftover grilled steaks into slices, season with salt and pepper, as desired. Divide slices evenly among buttered sides of 4 bread slices.Top each with 1 leftover grilled mushroom. Divide 1-1/2 cups fresh baby spinach evenly over mushrooms. Close sandwiches with remaining bread slices, buttered sides down. Cut sandwiches in half; serve.

NUTRITION

Based on a 2,000-calorie diet ** Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000-calorie diet

Nutrition information per serving for Ribeye Steaks with Blue Cheese Butter and Mushrooms: 337 Calories; 180 Calories from fat; 20g Total Fat (7 g Saturated Fat; 9 g Monounsaturated Fat;) 89 mg Cholesterol; 159 mg Sodium; 6 g Total Carbohydrate; 1.6 g Dietary Fiber; 32 g Protein; 0 mg Calcium; 2.6 mg Iron; 11.6 mg NE Niacin; 0.7 mg Vitamin B6; 1.6 mcg Vitamin B12; 5.8 mg Zinc; 45.3 mcg Selenium.

This recipe is an excellent source of Protein, Niacin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Zinc, and Selenium; and a good source of Iron.

For more delicious beef recipes, visit kybeef.com.