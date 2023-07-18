Sweet, Savory and Nutritious!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kentucky Beef Council and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kentucky Beef Council, visit https://www.kybeef.com/.

A little bit sweet, a little bit savory, and a whole lotta nutritious! Try this delicious recipe of tender sliced sirloin steak on a bed of fresh lettuce, topped with dried cherries, blue cheese and walnuts.

INGREDIENTS

1 beef Top Sirloin Steak boneless, cut 1 inch thick (about 1 pound)

4 small or 2 medium heads Boston lettuce, torn

1/2 cup dried cherries or dried cranberries

1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese

1/4 cup pine nuts or coarsely chopped walnuts, toasted (optional)

Dressing:

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

COOKING

Combine dressing ingredients in medium bowl. Remove and reserve 1/3 cup; cover and refrigerate.

Cut beef Top Sirloin Steak lengthwise in half and then crosswise into 1/8 to 1/4-inch thick strips. Add beef to remaining dressing; toss to coat. Cover and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes.

Remove beef from marinade; discard marinade. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add 1/2 of beef; stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. (Do not overcook.) Remove from skillet. Repeat with remaining beef.

Cook’s Tip: To grill, place beef steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (over medium heat on preheated, gas grill, 13 to 16 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Slice steak.

Combine lettuce and reserved dressing in large bowl; toss to coat. Arrange beef over lettuce; sprinkle with cheese, cherries and nuts, as desired. Serve immediately.

Cook’s Tip: To toast pine nuts or chopped walnuts, heat oven to 350°F. Arrange nuts in even layer on baking pan; 7 to 8 minutes or until lightly browned, stirring occasionally.

NUTRITION

* Based on a 2,000 calorie diet ** Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000-calorie diet

Nutrition information per serving: 373 Calories; 189 Calories from fat; 21g Total Fat (5 g Saturated Fat; 12 g Monounsaturated Fat;) 56 mg Cholesterol; 323 mg Sodium; 15 g Total Carbohydrate; 5.1 g Dietary Fiber; 29 g Protein; 3.3 mg Iron; 7.8 mg NE Niacin; 0.7 mg Vitamin B6; 1.6 mcg Vitamin B12; 5.3 mg Zinc; 32.3 mcg Selenium; 107.3 mg Choline.

This recipe is an excellent source of Protein, Niacin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Zinc, and Selenium; and a good source of Dietary Fiber, Iron, and Choline.