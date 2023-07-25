This One’s a Winner!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kentucky Beef Council and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kentucky Beef Council, visit https://www.kybeef.com/.

Louisville local Brian Capps won the 11th annual Derby Burger Challenge earlier this year with his “The G.O.A.T.” after a final cook-off with the top four finalists.

Capps’ 2023 Derby Burger is stacked with ground beef, Dan-O’s Seasoning – Spicy, melted goat cheese, fig spread, hot honey, and spring mix, all served on a toasted bun.

His winning recipe was inspired by creating the flavors of a cheese board with a burger.

INGREDIENTS (Makes 2 Burgers)

· 1 pound Kentucky Cattlemen’s Ground Beef, 80/20

· Dan-O’s™ Spicy Seasoning, to taste

· 2 Private Selection® Golden Brioche Sandwich Buns

· 2 Tablespoon Divina™ Fig Spread

· 2 oz. Simple Truth Organic™ Original Goat Cheese, crumbled

· Mike’s Hot Honey®, to taste

· Kroger® Baby Spring Mix

· 2 Tablespoon butter

COOKING

1. Lightly shape ground beef into two 8 oz. balls, set aside.

2. In a cast iron skillet on medium-low heat, melt butter, add buns and toast to golden brown; set aside.

3. On medium-high heat, add ground beef to skillet, smash with spatula to form a bun-sized patty.

4. Add Dan-O’s Seasoning to taste and cook 4 to 5 minutes on each side or until the internal temperature reaches 160°F using a thermometer.

5. Remove burgers from skillet and allow to rest.

6. Top each bun with fig spread and add goat cheese on top of each patty. Garnish with spring mix and hot honey.

For more delicious beef recipes, visit kybeef.com.