This Recipe is So Delicious, Even Your Kids Will Love It!

This Recipe is So Delicious, Even Your Kids Will Love It!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kentucky Beef Council and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kentucky Beef Council, visit https://www.kybeef.com.

Enjoy steak cubes threaded on skewers with lime and onion that have been grilled to perfection with this Mojo Beef Kabobs recipe. Plus, a sauce of citrus, herbs and spices that provide the finishing touch.

INGREDIENTS

1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 1 inch thick (1 pound)

1 teaspoon coarse grind black pepper

1 large lime, cut into 8 wedges

1 small red onion, cut into 8 thin wedges

1 container grape or cherry tomatoes (about 10 ounces)

Mojo Sauce:

1/4 cup fresh orange juice

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh oregano

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon minced garlic

3/4 teaspoon salt

COOKING

Whisk Mojo Sauce ingredients in small bowl. Set aside. Cut beef Top Sirloin Steak into 1-1/4 inch pieces; season with pepper. Alternately thread beef with lime and onion wedges evenly onto four 12-inch metal skewers. Thread tomatoes evenly onto four 12-inch metal skewers. Cook’s Tip: To make lime wedges, cut lime crosswise in half. Cut each half into quarters, forming wedges. When cutting onion into wedges for kabobs, leave root end intact so wedges hold together during skewering. Test Kitchen Tip: Thread steak pieces onto skewers leaving small spaces between them. Loose or tight spacing can cause beef to cook unevenly. Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill tomato kabobs, covered, about 2 to 4 minutes or until slightly softened, turning occasionally. Grill beef kabobs, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill 9 to 11 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once. Serve kabobs drizzled with sauce.

Recipe adapted from The Healthy Beef Cookbook, published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

NUTRITION

* Based on a 2,000 calorie diet

** Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000-calorie diet

Nutrition information per serving: 259 Calories; 130.5 Calories from fat; 14.5g Total Fat (2.9 g Saturated Fat; 0 g Trans Fat; 1.3 g Polyunsaturated Fat; 9 g Monounsaturated Fat;) 56 mg Cholesterol; 487 mg Sodium; 11 g Total Carbohydrate; 2.1 g Dietary Fiber; 4.5 g Total Sugars; 22 g Protein; 0 g Added Sugars; 60 mg Calcium; 2.1 mg Iron; 564 mg Potassium; 2.7 mcg Vitamin D; 0.1 mg Riboflavin; 6.6 mg NE Niacin; 0.6 mg Vitamin B6; 1.2 mcg Vitamin B12; 200 mg Phosphorus; 4.1 mg Zinc; 24.7 mcg Selenium; 88.3 mg Choline.

This recipe is an excellent source of Protein, Niacin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Zinc, and Selenium; and a good source of Iron, Potassium, Vitamin D, Phosphorus, and Choline.

For more delicious beef recipes, visit kybeef.com.