Try This Delicious Strip Steak Recipe at Your 4th of July Party

Want to make that dollar stretch at your 4th of July party? Try this delicious strip steak recipe that pairs great with anything!

INGREDIENTS

2 beef Strip Steaks Boneless, cut 1 inch thick (about 10 ounces each)

Salt

Seasoning:

2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme

1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano

2 teaspoons freshly grated lemon peel

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1/4 teaspoon pepper

COOKING

Combine Seasoning ingredients in small bowl; reserve 2 teaspoons for garnish. Press remaining seasoning evenly onto beef steaks.

Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 11 to 15 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.

Carve steaks into slices. Sprinkle with reserved seasoning and salt, as desired.

NUTRITION

Nutrition information per serving: 219 Calories; 81 Calories from fat; 9g Total Fat (3 g Saturated Fat; 4 g Monounsaturated Fat;) 84 mg Cholesterol; 64 mg Sodium; 1 g Total Carbohydrate; 0.4 g Dietary Fiber; 31 g Protein; 2.2 mg Iron; 8.9 mg NE Niacin; 0.7 mg Vitamin B6; 1.8 mcg Vitamin B12; 5.8 mg Zinc; 36.2 mcg Selenium.

This recipe is an excellent source of Protein, Niacin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Zinc, and Selenium; and a good source of Iron.