Two Great Meals in One

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kentucky Beef Council and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kentucky Beef Council, visit https://www.kybeef.com

As one of Kentucky Beef Council’s most popular recipes, tangy lime grilled top round steak, this lean cut, no fuss recipe benefits from a marinade of lime juice and brown sugar.

INGREDIENTS

1 beef Top Round Steak, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

3 large cloves garlic, crushed

Salt and pepper

COOKING

Combine juice, sugar, oil, Worcestershire and garlic in small bowl. Place beef steak and lime mixture in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or overnight; turning occasionally.

Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 10 to 11 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, times remain the same) for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning occasionally. (Do not overcook.) Cook’s Tip: To broil, place steak on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 2 to 3 inches from heat. Broil 12 to 13 minutes for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning once. (Do not overcook.)

Carve steak into thin slices. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.

NUTRITION

* Based on a 2,000 calorie diet

Nutrition information per serving: 205 Calories; 72 Calories from fat; 8g Total Fat (2 g Saturated Fat; 3 g Monounsaturated Fat;) 61 mg Cholesterol; 58 mg Sodium; 5 g Total Carbohydrate; 0.1 g Dietary Fiber; 27 g Protein; 2.5 mg Iron; 4.9 mg NE Niacin; 0.4 mg Vitamin B6; 1.5 mcg Vitamin B12; 4.7 mg Zinc; 31.2 mcg Selenium.

This recipe is an excellent source of Protein, Niacin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Zinc, and Selenium; and a good source of Iron.

*************************************************************************************

Have some top round leftovers? Try this steakhouse favorite in a sandwich! Strips of steak served on a roll with crunchy romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.

INGREDIENTS

1 pound beef Top Sirloin Boneless or Top Round Steak, cut 3/4 inch thick or Flank Steak

1/2 cup prepared non-creamy Caesar dressing

2 cups coarsely chopped romaine lettuce

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

4 hoagie rolls (6 inches long each), split, toasted

COOKING

Cut beef steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/8 to 1/4-inch thick strips. Reserve 2 tablespoons dressing. Pour remaining dressing in medium bowl. Add beef; toss to coat. Cover and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes to 2 hours.

Remove beef from marinade; discard marinade. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add 1/2 of beef; stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. (Do not overcook.) Remove from skillet; keep warm. Repeat with remaining beef.

Toss lettuce with reserved dressing and 2 tablespoons cheese in medium bowl. Divide evenly over bottom of each roll. Top with beef; sprinkle with remaining cheese. Close sandwiches.

NUTRITION

* Based on a 2,000 calorie diet

Nutrition information per serving: 629 Calories; 180 Calories from fat; 20g Total Fat (5 g Saturated Fat; 6 g Monounsaturated Fat;) 53 mg Cholesterol; 1198 mg Sodium; 70 g Total Carbohydrate; 4.2 g Dietary Fiber; 40 g Protein; 6.3 mg Iron; 13 mg NE Niacin; 0.7 mg Vitamin B6; 1.5 mcg Vitamin B12; 5.9 mg Zinc; 64.8 mcg Selenium.

This recipe is an excellent source of Protein, Iron, Niacin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Zinc, and Selenium; and a good source of Dietary Fiber.