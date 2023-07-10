Two Recipes for the Price of One

Looking for an easy way to cook a steak meal? Try a marinated beef tri-tip from Kroger! This is a great cut of meat that you can throw right on the grill. Try it out with this beef Tri-Tip Roast, which is marinated in white wine and lemon, that is also flavorful and satisfying when served up with colorful vegetables.

INGREDIENTS

1 beef Tri-tip Roast (1-1/2 to 2 pounds)

4 ears corn, husked

1 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed

1 red onion, cut into 8 wedges

Marinade:

1/2 cup dry white wine

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon no-salt added lemon pepper seasoning

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

Seasoning:

2 teaspoons no-salt added lemon pepper (divided)

COOKING

Combine marinade ingredients in small bowl. Place beef Tri-Tip Roast and marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn roast to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 15 minutes to 2 hours, turning occasionally.

Remove roast from marinade; discard marinade. Pat dry with paper towel. Prepare gas grill for indirect cooking by lighting two thirds to one half your grill, leaving remainder off. When grill is hot (10 to 15 minutes), place roast directly above flames. Cover and sear all sides of roast, approximately 8 minutes each. Move roast to unlit area on grid. Cover and cook 14 to 16 minutes until medium rare (135°F) to medium (150°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Place vegetables directly above flames. Cover and cook corn 15 to 20 minutes; asparagus 7 to 11 minutes and onions 11 to 15 minutes or until tender, turning occasionally. Remove roast. Let roast stand 5 to 10 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 5°F to 10°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.

Carve roast against the grain into 1/4-inch slices; season with 1 teaspoon lemon pepper. Sprinkle remaining 1teaspoon lemon pepper over vegetables; toss gently. Season roast and vegetables with salt and pepper, as desired.

NUTRITION

Nutrition information per serving: 245 Calories; 90 Calories from fat; 10g Total Fat (2.8 g Saturated Fat; 0.2 g Trans Fat; 0.3 g Polyunsaturated Fat; 0.2 g Monounsaturated Fat;) 69 mg Cholesterol; 54 mg Sodium; 14 g Total Carbohydrate; 2.5 g Dietary Fiber; 25 g Protein; 2.9 mg Iron; 575 mg Potassium; 7.3 mg NE Niacin; 0.6 mg Vitamin B6; 1.3 mcg Vitamin B12; 4.5 mg Zinc; 25.2 mcg Selenium; 104.7 mg Choline.

This recipe is an excellent source of Protein, Niacin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Zinc, and Selenium; and a good source of Iron, Potassium, and Choline.

*************************************************************************************

Wondering what to do with those tri-tip leftovers? The answer is BBQ beef biscuit sliders! This is one tasty combination of so many Southern classics!

INGREDIENTS

1 beef Tri-Tip Roast (1-1/2 pounds)

1 cup hickory-flavored barbecue sauce, divided

1 tablespoon chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, seeded and minced

18 baked low-fat buttermilk biscuits (about 2 to 2-1/2-inch diameter), split

3/4 cup crushed corn tortilla chips or homemade tortilla strips

Slaw:

1-1/2 cups coleslaw mix

1 red pepper, seeds and stem removed, cut into small dice

1/2 cup green onions, cut in thin,1-inch strips

1/3 cup coleslaw dressing

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Salt and pepper

COOKING

Combine barbecue sauce and chipotle peppers; reserve 3/4 cup sauce mixture. Brush some of remaining sauce mixture onto all sides of beef Tri-Tip Roast.

Place roast on grid over medium, ash-covered coals or over medium heat on preheated gas grill. Grill; covered 25 to 35 minutes for medium rare (135°F) to medium (150°F) doneness, basting roast with remaining sauce while grilling and turning occasionally.

Cook’s Tip: To prepare roast in the oven, preheat oven to 425°F. Brush sauce mixture onto all sides of roast. Place on rack in shallow roasting pan. Do not add water or cover. Roast in 425°F oven 30 to 40 minutes for medium rare; 40 to 50 minutes for medium doneness. Baste roast with remaining sauce 10 minutes before finished roasting. Remove roast from oven and let stand as directed in step 4.

To prepare Slaw, combine coleslaw mix, bell pepper, green onions, dressing and cilantro in medium bowl; toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Remove roast when instant-read thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 150°F for medium. Transfer roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 15 to 20 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.)

Carve roast across the grain into thin slices. Toss with reserved 3/4 cup sauce mixture.

Evenly divide beef slices, coleslaw and tortillas among biscuits. Close sandwiches.

Cook’s Tip: To prepare homemade tortilla strips, preheat oven to 425°F. Cut tortillas in half, then crosswise into 1/4-inch-wide strips. Place single layer on baking sheet. Spray tortilla strips lightly with nonstick cooking spray. Bake 6 to 8 minutes at 425°F or until lightly brown and crisp.

SAFE HANDLING TIPS:

Wash hands with soap and water before cooking and always after touching raw meat.

Separate raw meat from other foods.

Wash all cutting boards, utensils, and dishes after touching raw meat.

Do not reuse marinades used on raw foods.

Wash all produce prior to use.

Cook steaks and roasts until temperature reaches 145°F for medium rare, as measured by a meat thermometer, allowing to rest for three minutes.

Cook Ground Beef to 160°F as measured by a meat thermometer.

Refrigerate leftovers promptly.

For more information on degree of doneness and other cooking tips, visit: beefitswhatsfordinner.com/cooking/determining-doneness

For more information on safe food handling and beef safety, visit:

beefitswhatsfordinner.com/cooking/food-safety

NUTRITION

Nutrition information per serving, 1/18 of recipe: 171 Calories; 54 Calories from fat; 6g Total Fat (1 g Saturated Fat; 2 g Monounsaturated Fat;) 21 mg Cholesterol; 507 mg Sodium; 2 g Total Carbohydrate; 1.2 g Dietary Fiber; 10 g Protein; 1.3 mg Iron; 3.1 mg NE Niacin; 0.2 mg Vitamin B6; 0.4 mcg Vitamin B12; 1.6 mg Zinc; 13.7 mcg Selenium.

This recipe is an excellent source of Selenium; and a good source of Niacin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, and Zinc.