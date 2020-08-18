Unique Snack Recipe Ideas

Sponsored - As we start school online or work routines, the Kentucky Beef Council has some creative options on how to fight the afternoon munchies without the guilt.

“Snacks that are easy to keep and store, but also add to the nutritional intake throughout the day can keep you energized but also satisfied.” explains Anna Burnett, Consumer of Director Affairs for the Kentucky Beef Council, “Beef provides over 10 essential nutrients while keeping the great taste of beef we all love.”

We have all found ourselves looking for a snack between meals that is fulfilling, but also one that is high in nutritional content. Below are some of the fan favorite snacks from the Kentucky Beef Council.

Beef Jerky Trail Mix: Looking for a convenient snack to fuel your day? Add store-bought Beef Jerky to a mix of nuts, seeds and fruit.

KBC Kitchen Tip: Marshmallows are a great addition to this trial mix and also a beef byproduct. This simple recipe is great for getting small kids involved in making their snack.

Beef, Dark Chocolate and Cherry Power Bites: Enjoy this protein-packed treat to get you through the day. The flavors of cherry and dark chocolate make this a tasty one-bite snack.

Mini Meatballs with Apricot Dipping Sauce: Bump up your meatball mojo. Gently form this tried and true blend into bite-sized balls, broil and slather in spicy, sweet sauce.

KBC Kitchen Tip: These are a great way to use some frozen ground beef, check out the best ways to freeze and thaw beef here.

Roast Beef Cheddar Pockets: Flavorful Beef Pot Roast and sharp cheddar cheese are stuffed into dough and baked to perfection.

All of these recipes can be customized and adapted to fit the taste buds of your family. For more recipes and beef information visit www.kybeef.com or follow Kentucky Beef Council on Facebook, Instagram, or Pinterest.