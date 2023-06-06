Wow Your Guests this Summer with Mini Beef Tacos & Citrus Salsa

This flat iron steak recipe takes tacos to an impressive place for your next party. Bright flavors and a bit of heat will wow your guests.

INGREDIENTS:

2 beef Flat Iron Steaks (8 ounces each)

12 corn tortillas (6 to 7-inch diameter)

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

Salt and pepper

Citrus Salsa:

1/3 cup chopped jicama

1/3 cup chopped orange

1 tablespoon finely chopped jalapeño pepper

2 teaspoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

1/2 teaspoon grated orange peel

Avocado Cream:

1/2 cup mashed avocado

1 tablespoon low-fat dairy sour cream

Rub:

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon grated orange peel

COOKING:

1. Combine Citrus Salsa ingredients in small bowl; season with salt and pepper as desired. Set aside.

2. Combine Avocado Cream ingredients in small bowl; season with salt and pepper as desired. Set aside.

3. Combine Rub ingredients; press evenly onto beef steaks. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 10 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 12 to 16 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Transfer steaks to carving board.

Cook’s Tip: To pan-broil steaks, heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place steaks in skillet; cook 13 to 15 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally.

4. Meanwhile, cut 1 “mini tortilla” from each tortilla with 4-inch diameter cookie cutter. Discard tortilla scraps or save for another use. Lightly brush both sides of mini tortillas with oil. Grill over medium heat 1 to 3 minutes or until lightly crisp, turning once.

Cook’s Tip: Four-inch mini corn tortillas are occasionally available in Hispanic markets and some large supermarkets.

5. Carve steaks lengthwise in half, then crosswise into thin slices. Season with salt and pepper as desired. Top each mini tortilla with equal amounts of avocado cream, beef slices and salsa. Serve immediately.

NUTRITION:

Nutrition information per serving (1/12 of recipe): 153 Calories; 63 Calories from fat; 7g Total Fat (2 g Saturated Fat; 3 g Monounsaturated Fat;) 24 mg Cholesterol; 36 mg Sodium; 14 g Total Carbohydrate; 2.7 g Dietary Fiber; 9 g Protein; 1.3 mg Iron; 1.7 mg NE Niacin; 0.2 mg Vitamin B6; 1.7 mcg Vitamin B12; 3 mg Zinc; 12.4 mcg Selenium.

This recipe is an excellent source of Vitamin B12, Zinc, and Selenium; and a good source of Protein, Niacin, and Vitamin B6.