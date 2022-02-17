Kentucky Colon Cancer Screening and Prevention Program providing hundreds with FREE Cologuard® testing kits

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kentucky Cancer Link and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kentucky Cancer Link, visit kycancerlink.org.

The Kentucky Colon Cancer Screening and Prevention Program (KCCSP) provides colon cancer screening options for who are uninsured or underinsured in which cost is a barrier. For some, a test that can be done at home may be the preferred method of screening. FREE Cologuard® testing kits are available to Kentucky residents who are:

Uninsured or without preventive coverage

Ages 45 to 75

Average risk – no symptoms, no history of polyps and/or no significant family history

If the test is negative, you can repeat in 3 years. If the test is positive, through KCCSP you will be eligible for a FREE colonoscopy with a participating KCCSP provider near you.

Kentucky has made great progress in the last decade to reduce incidence of colon cancer. Through screening, colon cancer can be prevented with removal of polyps or more easily treated with early detection. American Cancer Society guidelines state that colon screening should begin at age 45 years old, or sooner for high risk individuals.

If you have high risk factors such as family history of colon cancer or precancerous polyps, increased bright red blood in your stool, changes in bowel habits lasting longer than 2 weeks, and unintended weight loss, you are encouraged to talk to your provider about screening options.

Colonoscopies may also be covered under KCCSP for those who meet eligibility guidelines. Financial guidelines for KCCSP are based on individual income at or below 300 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

If you are in need of colon screening, please call Kentucky CancerLink at 859-309-1700 to speak with a Certified Patient Navigator or visit www.kycancerlink.org. Let us be your link to hope.