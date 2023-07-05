KY CancerLink: Reducing barriers to screen, diagnose, & treat cancer

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kentucky Cancer Link and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kentucky Cancer Link, visit https://kycancerlink.org/
The mission of Kentucky CancerLink (KCL) is to reduce and/or eliminate barriers to screening, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer. Our goal is to be a link to hope. We serve Kentuckians in need of cancer screening or support after a diagnosis. Support is provided for all types of cancer.
Kentucky CancerLink can assist communities in increasing cancer screening opportunities and supporting cancer patients. By providing patient navigation services we increase patient compliance for evidence-based screenings and follow up as needed. KCL provides cancer screening reminders following guidelines recommended by the American Cancer Society.
Our Certified Patient Navigators work one-on-one with cancer patients in Kentucky to help them be successful with treatment through various ways of support based on their individual needs.
Programs provided by Kentucky CancerLink:
- FREE OC-Light FIT Kit program for at-home colon screening provides kit, postage out and return, navigation, laboratory testing, and reporting.
- Kentucky Colon Cancer Screening and Prevention Program –
- FREE colonoscopy services to uninsured/underinsured Kentuckians - program has eligibility requirements and list of contracted providers.
- FREE Cologuard kits are available for uninsured, average-risk Kentuckians ages 45 and older – eligibility requirements.
- Navigation to FREE breast and cervical screenings through the Kentucky Women’s Cancer Screening Program.
- Navigation to low-cost lung cancer screening programs.
- Patient Services: gas cards or coordination of transportation to screenings or cancer-related appointments, coordinating assistance for companion to accompany patient to cancer screenings.
- Access to FREE wigs, headwear, bras, prosthesis, special items (post-op camisole), lymphedema garments.
- Connection to community and national resources for patient support (financial, personal needs, support groups).
- Community Outreach collaboration for events and presentations.
For more information regarding Kentucky CancerLink programs, please call our office at 859-309-1700 or visit www.kycancerlink.org.