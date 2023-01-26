Legislature provides no cost cancer screenings to Kentuckians who qualify

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kentucky Cancer Link and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kentucky Cancer Link, visit https://kycancerlink.org.

Kentucky continues to rank among the highest in cancer incidence and mortality across the country. While strides are being made to increase efforts for a healthier lifestyle and increased access to care, Kentuckians have options available to them for early detection, which can lead to more positive outcomes.

Programs such as the Kentucky Colon Cancer Screening and Prevention Program and Kentucky Women’s Cancer Screening Program are in place to ensure that Kentuckians have access to life-saving cancer screenings when cost or lack of insurance is a barrier.

The Kentucky Colon Cancer Screening and Prevention Program is funded by the Kentucky legislature and provides no cost screening and surveillance/diagnostic colonoscopies to Kentuckians who meet eligibility criteria.

This includes:

Age 45-75 (younger for individuals at elevated risk: 1 or more first or second-degree relatives diagnosed with colon cancer, changes in bowel habits, such as bleeding or constipation/diarrhea lasting more than 2 weeks, unexpected weight loss, Crohn’s Disease).

Kentucky resident

Uninsured or under-insured (high deductible or plan without preventive coverage)

Individual income 300% at or below the Federal Poverty Level

The Kentucky Women’s Cancer Screening Program is a federally funded program that provides no cost breast and cervical health screenings to women across the commonwealth who are:

Ages 21-65

Household income 250% at or below the Federal Poverty Level

Uninsured or underinsured

Do not let cost get in the way of on time cancer screenings – let us be your link to hope.

Kentucky CancerLink is a 501(c)3, nonprofit organization whose mission is to reduce barriers to screening, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer. In partnership with the Kentucky Colon Cancer Screening and Prevention Program and the Kentucky Women’s Cancer Screening Program we can help navigate Kentuckians to no cost cancer screenings.

Call Kentucky CancerLink to discuss your screening options with a Certified Patient Navigator. 859-309-1700, or toll-free 877-597-4655.