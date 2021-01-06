Women, a healthier you starts with this very important screening

Women, a healthier you starts with this very important screening

Sponsored - Kentucky ranks in the top 10 in the United States for cervical cancer incidence and mortality. It’s important to understand your screening options and ways to also prevent this treatable cancer.

Along with timely screening, it is important to also discuss family health history with family members. There are technologies that are allowing detection through DNA and genetic testing that can provide additional information about your risk. We encourage you to also talk with your doctor to see what testing options are available to you.

Cervical health screening can confirm cancer is present when symptoms arise, as well as detection of the disease before signs are evident.

According to the CDC guidelines:

You should start getting Pap tests at age 21. If your Pap test result is normal, your doctor may tell you that you can wait three years until your next Pap test.

If You Are 30 to 65 Years Old

Talk to your doctor about which testing option is right for you—

- A Pap test only. If your result is normal, your doctor may tell you that you can wait three years until your next Pap test.

- An HPV test only. This is called primary HPV testing. If your result is normal, your doctor may tell you that you can wait five years until your next screening test.

- An HPV test along with the Pap test. This is called co-testing. If both of your results are normal, your doctor may tell you that you can wait five years until your next screening test.

If You Are Older Than 65

Your doctor may tell you that you don’t need to be screened anymore if—

- You have had normal screening test results for several years, or

- You have had your cervix removed as part of a total hysterectomy for non-cancerous conditions, like fibroids.

Kentucky CancerLink is a 501(c)3, grassroots nonprofit organization whose mission is to reduce barriers to screening, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer. In partnership with the Kentucky Women’s Cancer Screening Program we are able to help navigate women to no cost/low cost screening for cervical cancer.

Call Kentucky CancerLink to discuss your screening options with a Certified Patient Navigator. 859-309-1700, or toll-free 877-597-4655. Don’t let cost get in the way of timely cancer screenings – let us be your link to hope.