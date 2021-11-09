Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kentucky Horse Park Foundation and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kentucky Horse Park Foundation, visit https://www.khpfoundation.org/southern-lights/.

See the Southern lights like you’ve never seen before! View over a million twinkling lights and enjoy our all-new sensational Winter Village! The Kentucky Horse Park Foundation invites you and your family to join us for a twenty-eight tradition as we kick off the Southern Lights Holiday Festival presented by Friends of Coal.

‘’Kentucky Coal keeps the Lights On.” Celebrate with those you love from the comfort and safety of your car. Bundle up, tote some hot chocolate for your group, and experience the magical memories of Southern Lights with your family. We will open on Friday, November 26th and run nightly, through New Year’s Eve. (Closed on Christmas Eve)

More than ever, we yearn for familiarity, traditions & fellowship. The Southern Lights team at the Kentucky Horse Park Foundation extends goodwill tidings to our neighbors. Come out and relish in a short escape as you witness the traditional celebration of lights, and our all-new Winter Village! Google Southern Lights for more information, and to purchase tickets, or Buy at the Gate- Only twenty -five dollars a carload!

We humbly thank you for all you’ve done to make Southern Lights a special part of your holiday celebration year after year. We take pride in this event because we care about you and this community. Enjoy this season. Leave your troubles at the door and come enjoy peace and goodwill towards all. From the Bluegrass and Beyond.. The Southern Lights Are On!