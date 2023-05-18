‘I couldn’t believe it!’ | A Nicholasville woman received a big PAY DAY for her wedding anniversary!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kentucky Lottery and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kentucky Lottery, visit https://play.kylottery.com/.

“Today is our anniversary!” Diane and Charlie Laue of Nicholasville celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary like no other after visiting Kentucky Lottery headquarters Monday to claim a $109,000 Instant Play prize.

Diane was sitting at her computer Friday buying her Powerball and Mega Millions tickets for the week when she wagered $5 three separate times on the Celtic Coins Jackpot Instant Play game. On the third game she played, Diane won the $109,707.07 jackpot.

“I just shook. I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

“She was screaming like a banshee from the house,” her husband told lottery officials. “I was yelling for him to come in here. I didn’t want to touch the screen,” Diane said.

“Don’t touch anything, we’re calling them,” Charlie said. The couple called Lottery customer service to get the reassurance that they had won.

The two drove to Lottery headquarters Monday, where Diane received a check for $78,440.55 after taxes.

“We’re just a retired couple looking to travel,” Diane said. They told officials they plan to take trips to Hawaii and Paris. For their anniversary, they’re visiting Myrtle Beach.

“This is a godsend,” Diane said.

