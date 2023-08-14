‘It stopped me cold’ | A Lexington man is celebrating after a BIG KY Lottery Scratch-off win!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kentucky Lottery and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kentucky Lottery, visit https://www.kylottery.com.

A Lexington man is $100,000 richer after he bought a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket.

Charles Hanley was at a restaurant recently when he scratched off the $30 Break Fort Knox ticket he purchased at the Kroger on Leestown Road in Lexington. He told lottery officials he usually won’t look at the prize until he’s finished scratching off the entire ticket but that this time was different. After matching the number 53 on the second row, he proceeded to scratch off the prize amount, discovering he had won the game’s $100,000 prize. “I don’t ever do that,” Hanley said. “It stopped me cold… I was like, ‘Oh my god, this isn’t right.’”

“I scratched it (prize amount) and I about had a heart attack. I checked it about four times and called my brother over to come look at it,” Hanley said.

Hanley texted his wife at work to call him when she had the chance. “We had taken his car in that morning for some work, and I figured he was calling with bad news about the car,” his wife said. “No, it’s good news,” he said. “I won a hundred grand!” She told him, “Don’t lie to me about that, that’s just mean.”“No, it’s real,” he said. “I was like, ‘What!’”

Hanley received a check for $71,500 after taxes. The couple told officials they are in the process of renovating their kitchen and may also put some winnings toward their mortgage. Kroger will receive $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.

*Your chances of winning a prize and the actual number of prizes remaining in a game, including top prizes, will change as tickets are sold, prizes are claimed, and games are reordered and distributed. You have 180 days from the game end date to claim a prize. The list of prizes remaining is based upon prizes which have been claimed. Tickets may continue to be sold after some prizes, including all top prizes, have been claimed.