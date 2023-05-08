KY Lottery Presents: Salute to Seniors - Congrats Grads!

Sponsored - It’s graduation time here in the Bluegrass and WKYT & the Kentucky Lottery are excited to salute high school seniors for their accomplishments.

We invite you to submit a picture of a graduating high school senior & tell us a little about your special grad –what their plans are after graduation, and what makes you most proud of them. Pictures will be featured below, and one special senior will be featured each Friday on WKYT’s Everyday Kentucky lifestyle show from 9a-10a in May and June 2023. Click HERE to submit your grad and see this year’s highlighted seniors.

Since 1999, over $4.4 Billion in Kentucky Lottery proceeds have gone to grants and scholarship programs to help defray Kentuckian’s college education costs, and the Kentucky Lottery and wants to help you highlight the special senior in your life to keep this going! For more information about Lottery Funded Scholarship benefits or eligibility requirements, contact your high school guidance counselor, college financial aid office or the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA). Fueling Imagination. Funding Education.

Want more information on where KY Lottery money goes, what programs are funded, & more? Check out their website at kylottery.com.