Who Powers You contest open for nominations Winners will win up to $1,000

Sponsored - Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives’ Who Powers You contest is back for 2023, and now is the time to think about who powers your community. You can nominate someone who plays a vital role in your community by going to http://www.whopowersyouky.com/.

Nominees are eligible to win cash prizes – $1,000 for the winner, $750 second and $250 for third place.

The #WhoPowersYou contest is an online contest in which we invite the public to submit photos and stories about fellow members who are making a positive impact in their co-op community.

The 2022 winner and Owen Electric member David Lilly was nominated for his extensive volunteerism to help those who are less fortunate in his community. Lilly is the board chair for Meeting the Needs Ministry, a non-profit in Owen County that serves disadvantaged youth and seniors. “David Lilly might just be the busiest guy there is,” said Whitney Duvall, who nominated Lilly for the award. A retiree, Lilly volunteers his time and energy to collect food, hygiene products and commodities for people and families in need in the Owenton area, a place where the need is great. “The ultimate goal of the program is to make sure nobody goes hungry,” Lilly said.

Pamela Lewis, a Grayson RECC member, was named second-place winner in 2022 and received $750 for her work at Fostering Possibilities, a non-profit that provides essential items and clothing for children who are being placed in foster care.

Anthony Thompson, a Taylor County RECC member, was named third-place winner. Thompson won $250 for his work with disadvantaged youth in the Campbellsville community.

The contest was created to reward and support co-op members who are making a difference in the communities served by Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives. Co-ops serve more than 1.1 million people in 87 counties.

To make a nomination, go to www.whopowersyouky.com. You’ll simply share a photo of the nominee and a brief description of how he or she makes a difference in the community.

Nominees must also be at least 18 years old, a member of Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives (see website for complete list of co-ops) and a U.S. citizen or permanent legal resident.

The contest begins Oct. 1 and ends Oct. 31, 2023. Winners will be selected by a panel of out-of-state judges.