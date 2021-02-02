Help Someone Stay Warm By Giving a Power HUG

Sponsored - Home Utility Gift Certificates available through Kentucky Utilities

Whether during the cold of the winter season or throughout the rest of the year, an act of kindness can go a long way. For those looking for just the right way to warm up someone’s day, consider a Power Hug from Kentucky Utilities Company.

A Power HUG, which stands for Home Utility Gift Certificate, places a credit directly on the utility account of any customer of KU or its sister utility, Louisville Gas and Electric Company, and automatically subtracts from his or her next bill.

Because they’re applied immediately, Power HUGs can’t get lost like other gift certificates or depreciate over time and make an ideal gift for senior citizens, churches, non-profits, local businesses, or social service organizations that may be struggling to manage routine operating expenses. They’re also a great gift idea for newlyweds or even college students who live off campus.

How to order

Giving a Power HUG is as simple as going online to lge-ku.com and downloading the order form. Fill out and return the completed form with a check or money order for the amount of your Power HUG purchase. KU will mail (or email) you a gift certificate you can present to the recipient or the giver can choose to remain anonymous. The recipient doesn’t need to take any action to enjoy the gift.

For more information, visit lge-ku.com/hug.