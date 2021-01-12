Kentucky Utilities Offers 5 Tips For The Winter Season

Sponsored - Whether you call it Old Man Winter, Jack Frost or another name — the season of colder temperatures is upon us. Kentucky Utilities Company says a few simple tips can keep the cold at bay and help better to manage energy bills, too.

Make sure your furnace is ready for the job – It's never too late to have your system checked out by a professional so that it runs at peak efficiency. Remembering to change the filter per the manufacturer's instructions also helps keep your system in tip-top shape. Keep the cold air out – Caulk windows and doors and use weather stripping to stop leaks. Take it down – Lower your thermostat by two degrees to keep the furnace from running as much. Two is better than one – Add an extra blanket to the bed and wear layers of clothing to stay comfortable. Let in the sunshine – Open blinds, curtains and shades during the day to let the sun help keep things a bit warmer indoors.

Kentucky Utilities Company’s system is built to withstand extreme conditions. When wintry weather moves across the area, Kentucky Utilities responds safely and quickly to meet your energy demands.

Stay informed and safe

You can access the LG&E and KU outage map on the website from your laptop or mobile device to track weather conditions and receive near real-time information about outages, a summary of outages by zip code and county, and an estimated restoration time.

When extreme conditions strike, remember to stay away from fallen power lines. Strong wind, snow and ice accumulation on tree branches can sometimes cause them to break and fall into power lines. Consider all fallen lines dangerous. KU customers should call 1-800-981-0600 to report a downed wire or power outage. Customers with registered accounts can also report an outage online at lge-ku.com or by texting OUTAGE to 4LGEKU (454358).

Staying safe also means making sure to use heat sources properly. Keep fireplace doors and dampers closed when the fireplace is not in use. If using a space heater, make sure it meets the latest safety standards and carries the Underwriter’s Laboratory (UL) label. Keep space heaters at least three feet from anything that can catch fire, such as drapes, bed linens and furniture.

Don’t forget the importance of keeping warm air inside and cold air out. Check and, if necessary, add insulation, especially in your attic and the exterior and basement walls or crawl spaces.

Visit lge-ku.com for more tips for staying safe and warm during the winter season.