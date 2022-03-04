Kentucky Utilities shares tips during Severe Weather Preparedness Month

Sponsored - Kentucky Utilities Company is joining the National Weather Service and other organizations across the country to recognize March as Severe Weather Preparedness Month. The utility is urging everyone to recognize the risks of severe weather and plan ways to stay safe.

KU is offering the following three critical tips:

Plan for a storm: Visit : Visit www.ready.gov to know your risk, take action and learn more. You’ll find details on how to build an emergency supply kit, which should include items such as prescription medicines, a weather radio, important phone numbers, a first aid kit, flashlights and extra batteries. Stay Safe: Always assume any downed wire is an energized power line. Stay away and report it immediately. KU customers should call 800-981-0600. Visit : Always assume any downed wire is an energized power line. Stay away and report it immediately. KU customers should call 800-981-0600. Visit lge-ku.com/storm for more important safety information. Keep informed: Download the LG&E and KU mobile app before inclement weather strikes. During outage situations, customers can use the utilities’ mobile app, available from the Apple and Google stores, to access and keep track of near real-time outage information, report their outage and more. Customers can also access the outage map online.

KU and Mutual Assistance

KU participates in mutual assistance partnerships with a collection of utilities who provide access to invaluable resources and hundreds of crews from multiple states. These partners offer mutual assistance support, and KU crews respond likewise to restore customers’ power following severe weather events.

Before sending crews, KU always ensures there are ample resources on hand for everything from routine maintenance to emergency situations. The company takes many factors into consideration, including the weather heading toward our service territories, when allocating resources.

Ready for extremes

KU’s system is built to withstand extreme conditions. When severe weather moves across Kentucky, the utility is prepared to respond quickly and safely to severe weather impacts and reliably meet customers’ energy demands. Before severe weather strikes, KU prepares by monitoring weather conditions, placing field crews and business partners on alert and readying operating equipment and material.

When responding to major power outages across the service territory, priority is given to critical-care organizations, such as hospitals, fire and police stations and nursing homes. KU crews also focus on restoring service to schools, airports and other utility infrastructure, such as water and sewer pumping stations.

In making repairs, the goal is to fix problems that will restore power to large groups of customers simultaneously, so hundreds or even thousands of customers come back online at one time. KU must first repair any critical infrastructure that might be damaged, like transmission lines and substations that carry electricity into neighborhoods and commercial areas before power can be restored to those locations. Crews then move to restore neighborhoods and continue to address issues that affect power to individual streets and homes.

https://lge-ku.com/