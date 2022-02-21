Reach out to brighten someone’s day with a HUG Kentucky Utilities empowers you to help others with a Home Utility Gift Certificate

It doesn’t have to be cold outside to share a joyful bit of warmth with a hug. A Power HUG from Kentucky Utilities Company can go a long way to help brighten someone’s day. Short for Home Utility Gift, a HUG is a certificate that places a credit directly on the utility account of any customer of KU or its sister utility, Louisville Gas and Electric Company. This credit automatically subtracts from the recipient’s next bill.

Because they’re applied immediately, Power HUGs can’t get lost like other gift certificates or depreciate over time and make an ideal gift for senior citizens, churches, non-profits, local businesses, or social service organizations that may be struggling to manage routine operating expenses. They’re also a great gift idea for newlyweds or even college students who live off campus.

How to order

Giving a Power HUG is as simple as going online to lge-ku.com and downloading the order form. Fill out and return the completed form with a check or money order for the amount of your Power HUG purchase. KU will mail (or email) you a gift certificate you can present to the recipient, or the giver can choose to remain anonymous. The recipient doesn’t need to take any action to enjoy the gift.

For more information, visit lge-ku.com/hug.