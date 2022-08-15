Welcome Home Veterans, Once Again Veterans return from Honor Flight on Sept. 17

Sponsored - Hundreds of people are expected to attend the Welcome Home Celebration on Sept. 17, at the Blue Grass Airport when veterans return home from an Honor Flight, sponsored by Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives.

Sixty eight veterans of World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War will travel to Washington, D.C., free of charge, that day to visit the memorials created in their honor. After a whirlwind day, they will return to the airport by 7:30 p.m. to a sea of people who want to thank them for their service.

“The veterans we’ve sponsored in the past have returned saying the Honor Flight was one of the greatest days of their lives,” said Joe Settles of Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives. “We are proud to play a role in honoring the service of these heroes.”

Shuttles will run from parking areas at the Blue Grass Airport that evening to help accommodate guests.

For more information about Honor Flight Kentucky, visit www.honorflightky.org.