Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kerrington’s Heart and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kerrington’s Heart, visit https://www.kerringtonsheart.org/.

Calling all superheroes! Wear your best superhero costume at the 10th Annual Wild Hearts Fun Run Superhero 10K and 5K.

The Wild Hearts Fun Run offers, on Saturday, June 18 at Keeneland Race Course, has something for everyone. It is a fun, family friendly race that accommodates both the serious runner and those interested in having fun while supporting a great cause. All proceeds from this event benefits Kerrington’s Heart and will go directly towards assisting children and families of Central Kentucky in their battle against Congenital Heart Defects (CHD).

“It’s so much fun. The spirit and excitement that is there. You get to see these families that get to gather together to celebrate these heart heroes,” said Ashley Martin, a race committee member and mother of a CHD superhero herself.

Kid’s Super Sprint - $20 Registration ends June 18.

Wild Hearts Superhero 5K - $30 Registration ends June 18.

Wild Hearts Superhero 10K - $35 Spots are limited. Price increases after May 31.

Virtual Participant (5K or 10K) - $30 Registration ends June 17.



With each registration, YOU are giving hope to families whose children struggle with this life-altering disease, providing normalcy to heart children and families who can’t always do “normal” things, and being a hero to real superheroes – CHD survivors and angels.

CHD is the number one birth defect in America affecting thousands of babies born daily, with no cure. Kerrington’s Heart strives to assist patients and families through each step in their journey of dealing with CHD. They offer comfort bags, certificates of bravery, educational support and assistance to families in need of meals, fuel and lodging.

To learn more about Kerrington’s Heart, please visit kerringtonsheart.org.