2023 Ultimate Bourbon Auction to End Hunger Presented by Kroger

Don’t miss your chance to help end hunger at the third annual Ultimate Bourbon Auction to End Hunger, hosted by Kroger. Created to support Kroger’s Zero Hunger, Zero Waste plan to end hunger in the communities where they operate, this is the ultimate bourbon auction of the year!

To bid at the virtual online auction, you must be at least 21-years-old and register at ultimatebourbonauction.com. The auction went live at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, November 8, and will end at 9 p.m. on Sunday, November 19. All proceeds will benefit the Dare to Care Food Bank in Louisville and God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington.

The premier bourbon auction of the year will feature rare, almost impossible to find bottles of bourbon like:

2023 Van Winkle Collection

2023 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection

2023 King of Kentucky 16 Year

78 Legends Autographed Bottle

Michter’s 20 Year

2023 Heaven Hill Heritage Collection 20 Year

Blanton’s Trio

Various Weller Sealed 6 & 12 Bottle Cases

Various Rare Bottles will also be raffled

Kroger is committed to Zero Hunger, Zero Waste, their social impact program, which addresses a fundamental absurdity in our food system where 40% of the food produced in the U.S. is thrown away, yet 1 in 8 Americans experiences hunger. Kroger’s goal is to end hunger in their communities by 2025.

As America’s grocer, Kroger believes they must do something. Perhaps more importantly, they believe they can address this because Kroger has both the scale and connections, along with incredible partners, needed to tackle this challenge. Now, more than ever, we all need to work together to take care of those that need us. Hunger is too big for any one company to tackle alone.

Our Purpose: Feed the Human Spirit

Taking Care of the Communities We Serve.

The Kroger family of stores gives back to our communities through corporate charitable donations and the work of our two philanthropic foundations. Last year our total giving of more than $300 million provided much-needed food and funds at the national, regional and local levels.

Zero Hunger | Zero Waste

Since introducing Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social and environmental impact plan in 2017, we’ve directed more than 1.6 billion meals to our communities. We aim to give a cumulative total of at least 3 billion meals by 2025.